More than 60 construction jobs will be safeguarded or created by Keepmoat Homes which has started work on a new £14m housing scheme in West Denton, Newcastle.

The deal to acquire the site from Newcastle City Council was completed last month – it is the latest in a line of projects delivered by Keepmoat Homes working in partnership with the local authority, which has so far produced 774 new homes at eight developments in the last five years.

The top 10 UK home builder will create 96 two, three and four-bedroom houses and bungalows at the Thornley Road site alongside partners Leazes Homes, who will create five specialist learning disability bungalows, and Riverside who will create 27 dwellings for affordable rent and shared ownership.

Ian Prescott, North East Land and Partnerships Director at Keepmoat Homes, said: “We’re delighted to have started work on our latest development in Newcastle which is the latest in a long list of already successful sites we have created in association with Newcastle City Council.

“As well as building a community, we are safeguarding employment in the region for at least the next three years whilst we are on site.

“Working again with Newcastle Futures and Generation North East we will also be creating work placement, pre-apprentice and apprentice opportunities for people in the city.”

Councillor Linda Hobson, Cabinet Member for Housing at Newcastle City Council, said “Housing is a priority for the council and we are committed to offering a range of homes to meet the diverse needs of residents in our city. Mixed tenure developments like this one don’t just provide good quality housing they also promote social inclusion and bring a real sense of community to the area. I look forward to seeing the work progress and residents move in when the properties are completed.”

In recent years Keepmoat Homes has won a series of awards in the North East, including a North East Equality Award for its work in the community and a ‘Heart of The Community’ award at the North East Business Awards.