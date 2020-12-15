PAGABO has announced the awards for its £47 billion, five and a half-year developer-led framework, which goes live today (Tuesday 15 December).

Acting on behalf of Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust, national framework provider Pagabo has established a framework of 29 development companies capable of providing developer-led schemes within the UK for the UK public sector.

The framework features nine lots covering three contract structures: Property Development via Joint Venture and Special Purpose Vehicle, Long Income Lease and Lease Back, and Property Development Single Site by Development Agreement.

These lots cover a huge variety of development sectors, covering single and multi-occupancy residential and student accommodation, commercial buildings, transport infrastructure and car parks, prisons and high security buildings, education, healthcare, care homes and extra care buildings, and mixed-use schemes.

Each contract structure is separated into three value bands as well as on a sector and regional basis to make sure the relevant developers are available to clients for the right size of project. The value bands are split into three increments and cover developments of up to and above £100 million.

In order to provide greater choice for clients, Pagabo allowed up to six core companies for each development sector under each lot in every geographical region. In addition to these core companies, three reserve companies have been named to supplement the procurement process in each segment.

The 29 development companies that have been awarded a place on the new framework (in alphabetical order) are:

Argon Property Development Solutions Ltd

Bruntwood

Capital and Centric

Community Development Partnerships

EDAROTH

ENGIE Regeneration

Equitix

Geoffrey Osborne

Godwin Developments

Goldbeck

HBD

Heron Bros

Ion Developments

GRAHAM Cityheart

Kajima Genr8

Kier Property Developments

Lindum Group

LinkCity

McGoff Construction

Morgan Sindall Consortium

Prime

Queensberry Real Estate

Seddon

Sir Robert McAlpine Capital Ventures

Summerhill

VINCI UK Developments

Vistry Partnerships

Willmott Dixon

Yondr Group

Jason Stapley, managing director at Pagabo, said: “We have been blown away by the phenomenal interest to this new framework from the industry, which speaks to its uniqueness and potential. It will not only save time and effort when procuring a developer but will also save developers a lot of money on opportunity bidding as well – which for some larger development schemes can be more than £1 million.

“It’s been clear from recent months that government sees the construction industry as really important to our ‘return to normal’ recovery – particularly when it comes to complex development projects. This new framework will allow developers the ability to procure works through a compliant and simple to use framework, and to support the public sector with vital expansion plans, and to create a more robust sector all round.”

The framework, which launches today, will run for four years with the option to extend for a further 16 months, and is Pagabo’s first framework dedicated to developers. It is available to all public sector bodies including schools, universities, local authorities, police and emergency services, NHS organisations, health and social care providers, and housing associations, as well as central government departments and the Ministry of Defence.

Jonathan Parker, framework manager at Pagabo, said: “We are incredibly pleased to be bringing this new developer-led framework to market, which will give Pagabo a unique procurement route for clients to the development market. As with all of our frameworks, the developer-led procurement option is rooted in compliance, giving our clients complete peace of mind and security, as well as the simplicity of process, speed and support we are known for.

“A unique element of this framework is the implementation of legal documents. All too often in the development market, ensuring the compliance and accuracy of documentation can significantly complicate process and make things take longer, so we have worked closely with a leading legal practice to create standard documents for clients to use as a basis to help further speed up the process.

“A great deal of our procurement success is down to our client-focussed approach. With all our frameworks we aim to simplify the whole process, ensure flexibility and provide greater choice for clients, all packaged up with OJEU compliance – and this new framework is no different in that respect. It will form another crucial part of our Pagabo’s overall portfolio, and it’s clear from the highly competitive process that our collaborative approach and market engagement has resonated with developers. This is an excellent way to round out the year, and we very much look forward to progressing the first projects via the framework over the coming months.”

In order to be considered for the framework, providers were required to go through a rigorous OJEU compliant tender process, prove financial suitability and relevant experience. As well as this, providers on Pagabo frameworks are required to share the company’s passion for social value and technology.

This framework launch rounds off a successful 2020 for Pagabo, with the framework provider recently surpassing £3 billion in social value enabled via its suite of frameworks, and the launch of the second iterations of its highly successful Major Works and Professional Services frameworks earlier in the year.

For more information, please visit https://www.pagabo.co.uk/