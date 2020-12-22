Many construction businesses think they’re providing their teams with sufficient high-visibility work wear, when in fact they could be putting their lives at risk. At this time of year when a lot of construction teams are working outside in low light and poor visibility conditions, they need to be wearing high visibility clothing that reflects from all angles.

When buying PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) for your employees, there are a number of things that need to be considered.

What factors need to be considered

The Personal Protective Equipment at Work Regulations 1992 require a number of factors to be taken into account to ensure the correct clothing is chosen for a particular task. Some of the things your business needs to asks itself are:

Is it suitable for the risk? – the choice of clothing should take into account any ambient and artificial lighting conditions, as well as the effect of conditions such as fog or snow.

Is it suitable for the job? – if your employees are working in a warehouse for example, they may find that some types of loose fitting hi-vis vests snag on moving machinery parts.

Is it compatible with other forms of PPE? – if two or more types are being worn, they shouldn’t interfere with each other.

Are there any standards the clothing should meet? – hi-visibility clothing should be manufactured to a recognised standard. The current British standard is BS EN 471.

Different types of high-vis jackets that can be used

There are a number of options available depending on the job being undertaken. Whether you opt for a hi-vis vest which are perfect for warehouse work or a long-sleeve hi-vis polo shirt or jacket for outdoor construction in the colder temperatures, it’s important to get the right ones for your employees. There are even trouser and jacket combinations for even more high risk environments, for example while working on a motorway.

What employers need to offer their workforce

As an employer you must do the following according to the 1992 regulation:

Provide any hi-vis clothing free of charge to any employees who may be exposed to risk

Maintain any hi-vis clothing. It must be in a clean state and in good working order

Provide adequate information, instruction and training to allow employees to use the high visibility clothing correctly

Supervise employees to make sure they’re wearing the clothing correctly whenever it’s needed

What employees need to do

If required, employees should wear hi-vis clothing provided as instructed by your employer. They should also look after any clothing that is issued to them, check for and report any damage and use any storage facilities provided when the clothing isn’t in use.