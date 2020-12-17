Global building materials supplier CEMEX is proud to present the latest additions to its admixtures range: the ISOFINES 5000 Series, offering safe and easy materials drying solutions. The ISOFINES 5000 Series is capable of absorbing high amounts of the water that could accompany any type of mud, spoil or sludge.

The ISOFINES 5000 Series can be used on tunnelling spoil plastic concrete waste, moulded and diaphragm walls, jet grouting and concrete excessive finishings, as well as in the sedimentation pool in quarries. Through the removal of water, this admixture technology allows for the treated material to be transported and disposed of safely.

Additionally, these solutions can also reduce a project’s carbon footprint; they provide an alternative solution to quicklime, and are more cost-effective when compared to a pure cement solution due to the lower dosages required. A broad range of formulations are available, including a cement-free option.

The ISOFINES 5000 Series also has the added feature of quickly recycling liquified and difficult to handle mud – a solid material is obtained facilitating landfilling, and thereby reducing pollution. It can be delivered in bulk recycled plastic bags or silos which means there is no waste material on jobsites and a great volume is transported.

Virginia Flek, National Technical Sales Executive for CEMEX Admixtures, commented: “The ISOFINES 5000 Series is an excellent addition to our high-quality admixtures range; presenting safe and easy drying solutions which also offer considerable sustainability benefits.

“This series is already available in France and has been used on extensions to the Metro lines in Paris with great success. We are excited to launch it in the UK and make it available to our many customers who work on projects which create spoil with high amounts of water.”

The ISOFINES 5000 Series is part of CEMEX’s admixtures portfolio of construction chemicals, which offers quality, efficient and reliable solutions, which includes grinding agents, plasticisers, superplasticisers, accelerators, retarders, air entraining, water-repellent, water retaining agents, stabilisers amongst others.