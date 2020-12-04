Islington Council has appointed Diamond Build PLC to construct 24 new council homes on the Harvist Estate in Holloway, near Arsenal’s football stadium.

The £10m project will see Diamond Build PLC construct a mix of one and two-bedroom flats as well as two, three and four-bedroom houses. The properties will be located on Citizen Road, which will also be reconfigured as part of the work.

The site, which is situated between a Victorian railway viaduct and existing housing, presents a number of challenges for the contractor. Before construction can begin, Japanese knotweed will need to be removed and measures put in place to minimise disruption for nearby residents. The team will also need to liaise closely with National Rail to agree logistics and timings for certain aspects of the work such as craning.

As a specialist contractor for large public sector projects, Diamond Build PLC has a long-standing relationship with Islington Council and has recently completed the refurbishment of offices located at 49 -59 Old Street on behalf of the London Borough of Islington.

Paul Hoskins, Managing Director of Diamond Build PLC, said: “We’re pleased to be working with Islington Council on another major development and to be playing a key role in delivering new homes for local people.

“This is a logistically challenging scheme located in the heart of a housing estate. Our team has extensive experience of operating in occupied sites, so will be working closely with the council to minimise the impact of any construction work on surrounding residents.”

Fiona Monkman, Design Team Leader at Islington Council, added: “This contract follows the success of Diamond Build’s work at Old Street and its proven track record of working in challenging sites.

“Over the last 10 years, the team has demonstrated that it has the specialist skills and experience to deliver a wide range of public sector projects and we’re looking forward to working with them to bring forward much needed new homes.”

Diamond Build PLC is scheduled to start on site in November 2020 and complete the development in 2022.

The project team includes Bailey Garner, Calford Seaden, Ingletonwood and Conisbee.