GLP, a leading investor and developer of logistics warehouses and distribution parks, today announces the lease of a 10,000 SQ M unit at GLP Wroclaw IV Logistics Centre to Dongshin, an innovative manufacturer of, among others, electric car parts.

The 10,000 SQ M unit has been leased on a three-year term. Dongshin is an LG subcontractor specializing in producing metal parts for electric cars. These parts are produced for electric cars made by by the worldwide famous car makers.

The unit benefits from increased floor loading capacity, 13 dock levelers, a level access door and 60 car parking spaces. It has been designed to reduce energy usage, for example with strategic skylights to enhance natural lighting. It also includes sustainability features including beehives in the park.

The Wroclaw IV Logistics Centre is located within Wroclaw city, providing ready access to a skilled labour force of approximately 1,200,000 people. The site is situated close to two motorway junctions: Wroclaw-Bielany (A4 Motorway) and Wroclaw West (A8 Motorway), allowing convenient access to the whole of Poland, as well as Germany and the Czech Republic. The site is also well-served by public transport.

The manufacturing section of Wroclaw IV Logistics Centre is well-equipped for modern automotive producers, and is also occupied by Gestamp, an international group dedicated to the design and manufacturing of metal automotive components. Gestamp have just extended their lease at the park for another ten years.

GLP will soon start developing Wroclaw V Logistics Centre, which will have five buildings comprising 240,000 SQ M of warehouse space. The units are currently available to lease.

Michal Szczepaniak, GLP, said: “We are excited to welcome this new customer into our growing portfolio. We look forward to working together to support Dongshin as it expands its operations to meet the increasing demand for electric vehicle parts.”

The tenant was represented in the transaction by Colliers International, a leading commercial real estate advisory firm.

Filip Deleżyński, Colliers International, said: With Dongshin’s specific manufacturing process in mind, I believe GLP Wrocław IV Logistics Centre is a great fit – industrial facility in a high production standard, with significantly strengthened floor load, perfect for presses, and the developer which is experienced in working with automotive clients requiring technical expertise.”