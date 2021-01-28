GUIDE FOR CONSTRUCTION QUALITY LAUNCHED BY CIOB

The Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) has launched a new Guide for Construction Quality, focusing on quality management during the site production and assembly stage of construction projects.

As we move into 2021, quality remains one of the CIOB’s main priorities, and is Mark Beard’s focus during his Presidential year.

“Our members are the standard-bearers for quality in the construction industry,” says Mark. “The vast majority of building work that takes place is of high quality, but our customers have a right to expect more. Regrettably, many parts of our industry are stuck in old ways of working, and for this reason, I urge members to champion the CIOB Quality Guide, to embed it into your businesses and to help everyone in our industry rediscover the pride in doing the job right first time. As an industry, we need to go beyond the bare minimum and seek out the highest possible quality standards. By embracing the CIOB’s new Guide for Construction Quality, we can and will achieve better.”

The Guide promotes an approach to quality management that begins by identifying those issues that impact on quality on site, assessing their likelihood and impact, and proposing practical measures that can be taken to either mitigate or remove them. It is intended to be a practical guide for use by practitioners working collaboratively throughout the construction supply chain.

Paul Nash, Chair of the CIOB’s Quality Implementation Group, said:

“By focusing on quality during the site production and assembly stage of a project, this guide aims to raise the bar for improving quality on site. The report of the independent inquiry into the construction of the Edinburgh Schools and, more recently, the evidence we have heard from the Grenfell Inquiry, have underlined why a guide such as this is needed now more than ever if we are to ensure that the buildings we create are safe for those who use them. Along with the Code of Quality Management, this Quality Guide is part of the CIOB’s ongoing commitment to raise standards and promote best practice in quality management and building safety in our industry.”