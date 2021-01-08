Brighton Works Is Nearing Capacity

Artisan bakery Coburn & Baker is the latest tenant to make the move to Brighton Works in Bevendean where lettings have been popular, with only three out of seven remaining units available. This builds on the success of the striking development which was revamped by Charter Land and responds to a need for industrial and warehouse space in the city.

Brighton Works has already welcomed cheese and charcuterie supplier The Great British Charcuterie and local produce distributor Sun Harvest to the site.

”Brighton Works is definitely emerging as a hub for the food and hospitality industry in the city, but our site in Bevendean would be suitable for any business in need of warehousing and industrial space. We’ve seen a number of industrial sites in the city turned into housing in recent years and we know there is a clear lack of good quality warehousing units in Brighton, so demand continues to be robust. It’s a pleasure to welcome our latest tenant Coburn & Baker,” said Charles Sandy, Director of Charter Land.

Coburn & Baker is a thriving artisan bakery, employing 40 staff, based in Brighton which crafts artisan breads, vegan and savoury items, fine patisserie and cakes for wholesale to hotels, restaurants, gourmet shops, cafes and caterers throughout Sussex and beyond. During the pandemic year it has also been supplying direct to consumers with the help of its team of delivery drivers.

Brighton Works provides a total of seven warehouse and industrial units, at The Hyde, Auckland Drive. It previously housed Brighton Sheet Metal, which closed in 2018. Located around three miles north east of the city centre near the A27, Lewes Road and Falmer Road, as well as Moulsecoomb Train Station, the site is well served by public transport. There is good parking and the units boast views of the South Downs. Units range in size from 1,750 sq ft to a combined total of 50,500 sq ft