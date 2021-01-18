CHAS urges construction industry to take action on mental health

CHAS, the supply chain risk management expert, is urging construction companies to use Blue Monday 2021 as an opportunity to take positive action around mental health, including taking advantage of free resources such as the Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity’s (Lighthouse Club) mental health and wellbeing training and their Helpline App.

The third Monday in January is sometimes referred to as Blue Monday because it is supposedly the saddest day of the year due to the impact of post-Christmas blues, poor weather and stretched finances. With latest HSE figures showing mental health issues at work are on the rise and coronavirus exacerbating the issue, Blue Monday 18th January 2021, has the potential to be a particular low point.

CHAS is using the day to raise awareness of the availability of free resources to help construction businesses and workers take positive action around the awareness of and management of mental health. The Lighthouse Club, which provides mental, physical and financial wellbeing support to the construction community, has several free resources including a free helpline, free training programmes and a free app, described as the ultimate self-help tool in the palm of your hand.

CHAS has pledged an annual donation through the Lighthouse Club’s Company Supporter programme for several years and donates £1 for every satisfaction survey that a contractor completes. In addition, in 2021 CHAS will be highlighting the Lighthouse Club to its 30,000 contractors and 2,000 clients in every monthly newsletter and on the My Contractor Portal as a reminder that the charity is there whenever construction workers need them.

Sarah Still, Marketing Communications Manager at CHAS comments: “The work of the Lighthouse Club is so important and like so many other charities at a time when their work is needed funding is squeezed. We have supported them for several years, during which time their work has touched many people’s lives and helped numerous construction workers and their families.

“When we heard that they had lost £750,000 in 2020 due to the cancellation of all its events and organisations being unable to hold planned ‘Lighthouse Days’ we wanted to help ensure they could keep shining their light brightly even in these difficult times. In 2021 we will continue our financial support for the Lighthouse Club and we have also pledged to help them raise awareness of the essential work they do and the resources they provide.”

Bill Hill, CEO of the Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity adds: “We are delighted to be partnering with CHAS to ensure that their members can access all the support they need and deserve, whether that’s support with mental, physical or financial wellbeing. As well as helping us spread the word they are also one of our valued Company Supporters who pledge an annual donation to ensure that we have predictable and sustainable income going forward. Thank you so much to everyone at CHAS for making sure that we achieve our mission of ensuring that no construction worker or their family is alone in a crisis.”

