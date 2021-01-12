CITRUS SUBMITS PLANNING FOR DURHAM SPEC’ INDUSTRIAL SCHEME

Citrus Durham has submitted a reserved matters application to Durham County Council for the delivery of the next phase of industrial development, to be known as Evolution@Integra61, within its £300m mixed-use development at J61 of the A1(M).

Evolution@Integra61 will comprise of 24 new industrial units totalling 50,921 sq ft and ranging in size from 1,205 sq ft up to 4,625 sq ft. The units, which will be available to purchase or lease, have been designed to address the regional shortage of modern small units to satisfy strong demand from local and regional occupiers seeking high quality industrial/warehouse units in a prime location immediately adjacent to the A1(M) in the centre of the County.

The units within each terrace can be occupied individually or combined to satisfy larger requirements. Those occupiers seeking space from 15,000 sq ft upwards have additional options at Integra 61 where design and build packages are available for units up to 600,000 sq ft.

Integra 61 agents Avison Young and Colliers International are now taking reservations on the units which, subject to planning consent, will be ready for occupation by Q4 2021.

Already home to Amazon’s new 2m sq ft Fulfilment Centre, the pioneering development will also house circa 300 new homes and significant roadside opportunities including drive-thru’s, a 70-bed hotel, family pub/restaurant, nursery, car showrooms and trade counter/retail units. Fronting onto the newly upgraded A688 and Durham Services, Integra 61 is just 4 miles away from the City of Durham and has the potential to deliver some 4,000 jobs in total.

Recent research by Avison Young demonstrates the critical lack of new build space in the North East where there has been an average provision of under 150,000 sq ft per annum of speculative new build space over the last five years, which is well below what is needed to satisfy demand. Avison Young’s research shows that all the small unit schemes recently built in the region are fully occupied and are achieving record rents. All of these schemes have been available on a leasehold basis only, whereas the units at Evolution@Integra61 will be available for companies to lease or purchase, giving occupiers much needed flexibility.

Danny Cramman, Director at Avison Young, commented; “Our research clearly demonstrates the regional need for these new units. They are ideally suited to local and regional businesses and crucially offer companies the opportunity to own their own premises which is very rare in this size range. Occupiers can also take advantage of the wider benefits of being part of one of the region’s most dynamic new employment hubs which, together with the roadside elements and new homes now being delivered, will provide an exceptional offering for employees, residents and visitors alike.”

David Cullingford, Project Lead for Integra 61 and Citrus Durham, said; “The creation of the smaller units makes Integra 61 a truly inclusive scheme, with wide ranging opportunities for businesses of all sizes. This further significant investment will generate yet more jobs and we are pleased to be able to support regional occupiers with their growth ambitions and be part of this unique project in County Durham.”

