Keepmoat Homes Secures Planning Approval for 125 New Homes in Exhall

National housebuilder Keepmoat Homes has been granted planning permission from Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council for the delivery of 125 brand new homes in Exhall.

The £26m development, Exhall Gardens, will transform the previously vacant site on School Lane and provide much needed housing to the area. Comprising a mixed tenure of two-, three- and four- bedroom houses and maisonette apartments, 25% will be made affordable and available for Shared Ownership and Affordable Rent in partnership with Flint Housing.

Homebuyers will also benefit from great transport links, green open spaces along with enhanced planting to preserve ecology on site.

Charlotte Goode, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat Homes, said: ‘’We’re delighted our planning application has been approved by Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, to deliver 125 stylish and spacious brand-new homes to Exhall.

“The much-needed homes will be designed for both first time buyers and those looking to up-size, and we’re driven to make a big impact to the local area and aim to create a new community with great travel links, recreational paths, along with retaining the green spaces and existing pond at the development.

‘’The acquisition is a fantastic opportunity to strengthen our presence in the town and is another positive step for our ambitious growth plans in the West Midlands.’’

Eugene Schreider, CEO of Flint Housing, said: “Building more high-quality affordable housing is an imperative to help those who are unable to rent or buy in their local communities and to create positive broader social outcomes. We are therefore delighted to partner with Keepmoat on this scheme to bring 32 much-needed new build affordable homes to Exhall.’’

Construction is due to commence in May, with the first homes being available to purchase from Spring 2021. The development will take around two years to complete.