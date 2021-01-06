40 ACRE GLEBE FARM CHESHIRE STRATEGIC SITE SOLD FOR HOUSING SCHEME

CBRE Secures Sale to Major Housebuilder for 400 Unit Residential Development

Acting on behalf of Willsgrove Developments Ltd, the UK Development and Residential team at CBRE in Manchester has secured the sale of a strategic 40 acre site at Glebe Farm in Middlewich in Cheshire, with joint agent Harris Lamb, to a major housebuilder for an undisclosed sum. Taylor Wimpey plans to build circa 400 homes with outline planning consent already in place for the residential development.

The site is located less than two miles to the south east of Middlewich town centre and is well connected via the A533, A54 and M6 and is in an established residential area.

With good transport links, the site nears railway stations in Winsford to the west and train connections into Manchester, as well as several bus services running along the A533 connecting Sandbach to the south east and Crewe and Nantwich to the south and south west. The site has good access to schools, including Cledford Primary School, Middleton Primary School and Middleton High School located nearby.

Outline planning consent has been agreed on the site for circa 400 residential units. However, Taylor Wimpey are looking to revise the consent. Contributions towards playing fields, affordable housing and a large commuted sum towards the planned Middlewich Eastern Bypass which is anticipated to open in 2023 will be made by the developer.

Jessica Coombes, who leads the North West Land Team at CBRE said:

“We are delighted to secure the sale of this strategic site in Cheshire to Taylor Wimpey especially in this challenging climate. The site is perfectly placed for good quality housing which will complement the surrounding land uses and existing residential developments to the north east of the site.”