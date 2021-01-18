First homes for sale at ambitious west London regeneration scheme The Green Quarter

Berkeley is aiming to build one of the most biodiverse developments in the UK by transforming an industrial site into a 3,750-home development with over 13 acres of new green space

Located in the London Borough of Ealing, it has fantastic transport connections and will benefit from the arrival of Crossrail to Southall Station

Parkside is the first of four neighbourhoods to launch for sales, starting from £297,500 for a studio, with Help to Buy available

Berkeley West Thames has officially launched its first homes for sale at The Green Quarter, a significant new development in west London aiming to be one of the most biodiverse in the UK. The 3,750-home scheme combines modern city life and outdoor living, with nearly 50 per cent of the 88-acre site comprising open green space and close to two-thirds of the homes overlooking water or green areas.

Located in the London Borough of Ealing between Southall and Hayes, The Green Quarter benefits from excellent connectivity with the arrival of Crossrail at Southall Station, which is opposite the development, providing direct services to Bond Street in 17 minutes, Canary Wharf in 31 minutes and Heathrow in just 8 minutes.

The Green Quarter has nature at its heart. Once complete, it will provide access to more green space than St James’s Park and Green Park combined. This includes over 13 acres of parkland across two new parks – Central Gardens, part of which will be open to the local community in the coming months, and an 8-acre wetlands being delivered in partnership with biodiversity experts London Wildlife Trust. Berkeley is also creating a series of footbridges to open up the neighbouring 90-acre Minet Country Park, enabling easy access for the whole community, while 1.2km of towpath along the Grand Union Canal has been reinstated to create a more attractive and enjoyable pedestrian and cycle route.

A new town square will welcome people to The Green Quarter and lead directly to a new commercial neighbourhood, which will provide a mix of day-to-day amenities for the whole community to enjoy.

As part of the development a brand-new primary school will be built, adding to the area’s strong educational facilities, which includes OFSTED Outstanding rated primary and secondary schools, such as Beaconsfield High School and Dormer Wells High School. World-renowned universities, including Royal Holloway University and Brunel University, are also within close proximity.

So far, over 300 homes have been delivered at The Green Quarter, all of which are affordable, and have been offered to existing Ealing residents under either affordable rent or shared ownership.

Ashley Kensington, Managing Director at Berkeley West Thames, said: “The Green Quarter is a scheme that is remarkable by nature, a place that encourages healthy living while providing easy access to central London and beyond. It is one of the most ambitious regeneration schemes Berkeley has undertaken, transforming a redundant industrial site into potentially the most biodiverse development in the UK.

“The sales launch is a significant milestone and we’re excited to showcase a product which we’re extremely proud of. With two new parks, a wetlands and new access to the neighbouring 90-acre Minet Country Park, The Green Quarter is perfect for those wanting local green space – at a time when this has never been more important to buyers.”

First new homes available in Parkside

The first homes available for sale are in the Parkside neighbourhood. Looking out over the new park, Central Gardens, Parkside offers stunning views across landscaped grounds, trickling waterways and areas for recreational activity.

Surrounded by the first of up to 2,500 trees to be planted at the development, Parkside smoothly combines modern life with the natural world. Each building benefits from podium gardens with residents also set to have access to a swimming pool, gym, co-working space, screening room, concierge and cycle store and hire.

Parkside includes suites, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes, all of which have been designed for practical living, with smart heating systems and expansive French windows that open out onto a private balcony. Residents will be given the chance to personalise their home with options for carpets, timber floors and overall style palettes (subject to stage of construction).

Homes at Parkside can be purchased in Arber, Edwin, Sibley and Watson house, named after local historical figures who inspired the design of the buildings. The new homes will be available to move into from February 2021.

Prices and contact details

The Green Quarter will include studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Prices start from £297,500 for a studio, £370,000 for a one-bed, £487,500 for a two-bed and £642,000 for a three-bedroom apartment. The new Help to Buy is available on selected properties.

While social distancing restrictions remain in place, visits to the new Sales & Marketing Suite and Show apartments are available by appointment only. We continue to offer phone calls, video calls and where possible, virtual tours of our homes. Appointments are available daily from 10 am to 6 pm (10 am to 8 pm Thursday); call 020 4502 3995 or head to The Green Quarter website to book an appointment. The Sales & Marketing Suite is located on Randolph Road, UB1 1BL, a short walk from Southall station.