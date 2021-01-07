Lipton Plant Architects Appointed to Regenerate Prime Sites

Lipton Plant Architects have been appointed by the award-winning Fennies Nurseries, and their development partners, Origen Developments, to regenerate two prime sites in South London.

The combination will deliver a unique, new-build nursery providing spaces to nurture and encourage adventure, creativity and growth, along with much-needed new homes both adding to and improving an important local infrastructure.

Jonathan Plant, Managing Director at Lipton Plant Architects, said: “We are delighted to have been appointed to work with Fennies and Origen Developments on this exciting regeneration project. We have extensive experience in both the private residential sector and in designing and delivering nurseries, so we are really looking forward to combining both of these disciplines and supporting the local community with the facilities they need.”

The project comes off the back of the practice’s RIBA Award winning ‘The Bath House Children’s Community Centre’ in Dalston; a multi-purpose building functioning daily as a nursery for children aged 1-5 and as an after-school club and holiday care.