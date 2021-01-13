BARINGS SECURES GRANT THORNTON AT LANDMARK, MANCHESTER

Barings Real Estate, one of the world’s largest diversified real estate investment managers, has agreed a 15 year lease to global professional services firm Grant Thornton for 13,219 sq ft at its Landmark office development at St Peter’s Square in Manchester City Centre.

Grant Thornton’s 350-strong Manchester team is relocating from Spinningfields into the eleventh floor of Landmark which benefits from a panoramic roof terrace overlooking St Peter’s Square. The firm will take occupation of the space later this year upon completion of its fit-out.

Grant Thornton UK LLP is part of the Grant Thornton network of independent assurance, tax and advisory firms with a global network of some 50,000 people in over 135 countries. For more than 100 years it has helped dynamic organisations realise their strategic ambitions. The firm encourages collaboration and interaction in its workspaces, embracing agility and with sustainability at the heart of its business.

The deal announcement follows the recent news that Barings has signed a management agreement with flexible workspace group, Hana, for 32,000 sq ft at Landmark. Hana will design, build and operate the flexible space, called Hana at St Peter’s Square, which isexpected to open in mid-2021.

Grant Thornton and Hana will join global property consultancy JLL who moved its Manchester team into the 14,004 sq ft 10th floor last year, representing JLL’s largest commercial office outside of London.

The 180,000 sq ft award-winning Landmark development, which completed in 2020, offers 14 floors of BREEAM Excellent and Wired Score Platinum certified, next generation office space in the world-renowned St Peter’s Square district of Manchester City Centre. The development’s sustainability and technological credentials continue to appeal to forward-thinking organisations seeking a well-connected and inspiring workspace.

Ian Mayhew, Managing Director at Barings, said; “We are delighted to welcome Grant Thornton to Landmark. To have concluded two significant transactions with global businesses in quick succession during the pandemic is an excellent result. It is testament to Landmark’s appeal to companies seeking the highest quality offices, with keen attention to its exceptional environmental and well-being credentials along with the building’s excellent service levels and customer experience. We move into 2021 with strong interest in the remainder of the available space which demonstrates both the success of the building and the resilience of the Manchester office market.”

Carl Williams, North West Managing Partner at Grant Thornton, said: “We are thrilled to be making this long-term commitment to Manchester and to this brilliant new workspace right at the heart of the city centre, on St Peter’s Square.

“At Grant Thornton we recognise that post the COVID-19 pandemic the way people work will change, so the design of our new flagship office at Landmark will reflect our need for a best-in-class space to inspire collaboration, innovative thinking and knowledge sharing among our people, while also ensuring we deliver a great experience to our clients and intermediaries.”

Leasing agents on Landmark are CBRE and Colliers International.