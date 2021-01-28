Beard wins Signature contract for two care homes worth £25million

Beard has increased its presence in the care home construction sector, after being awarded contracts worth a combined £25million with Signature Senior Lifestyle, to build two of its new developments in the south east.

The sites in Caversham Berkshire and Farnham Common Buckinghamshire, are both expected to be completed in 2022, providing luxury care homes and assisted living communities for seniors in need of nursing, respite or dementia care.

Beard was chosen to carry out the work due to its track record for innovation, excellence and quality in all stages of the building process. Added to that is the commitment to prompt and faultless delivery on all projects, prompt payment of all of its suppliers and creating a safe, Covid-secure working environment on site.

Caversham will comprise 86 apartments, including a number of deluxe units, built over four floors, split across a sloping site with views across to the Caversham lakes. Communal facilities will include a café, restaurant, cinema, lounge areas, activity room, a pub, spa bathrooms, hair salon and therapy room.

Farnham Common will also offer luxury assisted living and nursing in 74 studio-style bedrooms with private wet rooms, with the same range of facilities on hand to residents.

Pat Hughes, director of Beard, said: “It’s a real privilege to be able to work with Signature Care Homes on these two developments, and to be able to deliver on their vision for the highest quality living spaces for their residents. The excellence in design of the buildings and their positioning in their surroundings at both sites makes these homes particularly attractive.

“In terms of the care sector it’s an important market for Beard, as we understand there is increasing demand for the kind of high-quality home and care that Signature provides.

“We’re confident we can help to meet that demand, bringing the quality of construction honed over more than 120 years that Beard is renowned for.

“While we’re all living and working during this Covid-19 period which is likely to be with us some time to come, we will continue to operate to the highest possible standards. We will ensure both sites are run in line with best practice and government guidance on how to keep all who work there safe and well.”

Wayne Pryce, Group Development Director for Signature said: “We are looking forward to working closely with Beard to deliver two exceptional care homes that will serve the people of Caversham and Farnham Common.

“Beard was selected because we have shared values and they can deliver the high quality environment that Signature residents expect. I look forward to successfully completing the project together and welcoming Signatures’ residents to their new home.”