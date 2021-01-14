NEXT PHASE OF THE MULTI-MILLION POUND REDEVELOPMENT OF FORMER VESUVIUS WORKS GETS UNDERWAY AT WORKSOP

Property development and investment company, CEG, has appointed Harris CM to deliver the next phase of the multi-million pound redevelopment of the Vesuvius site in Worksop.

The Yorkshire-based construction company will move onto site this week to deliver the first phase of 46,000 sq ft of industrial and retail space adjacent to the recently opened Asda superstore.

Providing three flexible food and beverage units and 16 light industrial units ranging from 1,200 to 5,000 sq ft, subsequent phases will offer larger employment units including speculative as well as pre-let, design and build development.

The first pre-let has already been secured to Burger King with a number of other deals well progressed with a variety of occupiers. This first phase will be ready for occupation in summer 2021.

Antonia Martin Wright, head of investment at CEG, said: “This first phase of employment units will establish Vesuvius as the prime industrial and business location in Worksop. It will be the largest speculative scheme of this scale and quality in Worksop for many years and demonstrates CEG’s commitment to the town.

“We are encouraged by the interest in the site and with such a shortage of supply of well located, flexible accommodation we expect it to swiftly let, particularly as improved road networks and new homes are bringing more inward investing businesses into the area.”

In 2018, supported by D2N2, CEG delivered a £5.5million package of works to create a new roundabout and access road opening up the site and remediating it for redevelopment. Asda completed its 70,000 sq ft foodstore and petrol filling station last year creating 200 new retail jobs. CEG has planning permission for more than 200,000 sq ft of employment space on the 47.5 acre site.

D2N2 LEP CEO, Sajeeda Rose said: “The Vesuvius site represents a landmark development for Worksop and the wider area. The major investment provided by D2N2 will have a transformative effect by attracting investors and businesses and unlocking opportunities for new jobs, supporting our collective ambitions to rebuild and grow our economy.”

Cllr Jo White, Cabinet Member for Regeneration at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “We very much welcome this next stage of development which achieves The Council’s long-term ambitions and vision for the former Vesuvius site, Worksop and Bassetlaw as a whole.

“By working with developers like CEG, together we are able to create additional jobs and opportunities for local people, as well as provide extra services. Our strategic involvement in the site also means that there are good transport connections with a bus route that ensures the site is accessible to more people.

“We look forward to Harris CM starting work very soon and for this part of Worksop to become a key employment site.”

Chris Proctor & Anthony Barrowcliffe from FHP and Fisher German have been appointed to market the site.

Chris Proctor, associate director at FHP, said: “This is a fantastic speculative development from CEG offering high quality brand new small trade and industrial units to rent. We already have both national and local occupiers under offer on the scheme, which shows the strength of the location and quality of the proposed new build units. I would encourage businesses to contact myself or Fisher German for more details on this excellent opportunity.”

Ben Flint from Fisher German added: “Fisher German is delighted the scheme is moving forward to the next stage. This is an important development for Worksop and its business community, and one which will provide plenty of new jobs within the area. It is very encouraging that we already have a good number of pre lets agreed to well-known national trade and industrial occupiers, and with the new Asda site next door, this is the foremost commercial development within Worksop. With the demand for industrial and trade space remaining strong over the past twelve months, we encourage any potential interested parties to get in touch with Fisher German or FHP as we expect take up to increase further now construction work has started.”