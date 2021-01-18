ISIO SIGNS LEASE FOR MANCHESTER BASE AT 3 HARDMAN SQUARE

Isio, one of the country’s leading independent pensions advisory firms, has signed a lease for 9,183 sq ft of offices at Royal London’s 3 Hardman Square office building in Spinningfields, Manchester. CBRE and Colliers International represented Royal London and Cushman & Wakefield acted for Isio.

Isio was formed following the sale of KPMG UK’s Pension Practice to a private equity firm in March 2020 and the firm has around 500 staff working from eight regional offices. At 3 Hardman Square, Isio will occupy part of the fourth floor.

Royal London has undertaken a comprehensive investment programme at 3 Hardman Square to upgrade the ground floor reception area with the addition of a two-tiered business lounge, providing occupants of the building with informal meeting space and coffee making facilities. In addition, an impressive shower and cycle hub has been provided in the basement, which incorporates cycle racks, a drying room, lockers and shower facilities.

Isio will join existing tenants the General Medical Council (GMC) and In-Touch Networks who occupy the 8th and 3rd floors respectively at 3 Hardman Square.

Neil Mort, Senior Director at CBRE Manchester, commented;

“Royal London’s investment into 3 Hardman Square has attracted yet another high-profile organisation to the refurbished building. To have concluded this deal during lockdown is a great result and we are confident that this will be an excellent base for Isio’s Manchester team.”