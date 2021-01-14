Affordable Housing Development Coming to Leeds

Work is officially underway for a key regeneration project that aims to bring affordable housing in East Leeds. National housebuilder Keepmoat Homes and Places for People, one of the UK’s leading affordable homes led placemakers, is redeveloping the brownfield site, located on Seacroft Crescent, into a 49 new home development, Pennine Crest.

The site, which was previously owned by Leeds City Council and acquired by Places for People from Keepmoat Homes in August 2020, will offer a variety of house types along with new public open spaces. All the homes will be available as affordable housing through either shared ownership or affordable rent.

“We are very excited to have started work on Pennine Crest. The site isn’t your typical new homes development, it is part of a wider regeneration project in East Leeds which represents a tremendous opportunity for the city’s growth, of which we will be delivering 10 out of the 13 developments,” said Paul Oldridge, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat Homes.

“We have a strong track record of delivering new homes across the country, particularly on brownfield land such as this. We’ve brought our experience to this development and, working with Leeds City Council and Places for People, we’re breathing new life into the area and aim to make a big impact on the local community, delivering real value to not only those to choose to live there but also to the surrounding area.”

The £8 million development is part of the Leeds City Council Brownfield Programme which is designed to support the city’s future growth aspirations and will see over 1,000 new homes being built across 13 development sites in East Leeds. The programme will not only contribute to the delivery of new homes in Leeds but will significantly improve the communities and neighbourhoods in which they are located.

“Pennine Crest will provide much needed affordable housing for people in Leeds on a former brownfield site. Alongside Keepmoat Homes and Leeds City Council, we will utilise our end-to-end expertise to create and manage a sustainable community for the long-term, with social value and people at its core,” added Nilam Buchanan, Regional Managing Director at Places for People.

As part of their commitment to the local community and the city of Leeds, Keepmoat Homes and Places for People has pledged to support local people and help generate opportunities in training and employment through the use of sub-contractors and work placements. Work at Pennine Crest is expected to complete in Autumn 2021.