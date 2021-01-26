MCI Developments Delivers Affordable Housing Project

MCI Developments, part of national homebuilder Keepmoat Homes, has partnered with social housing provider, Together Housing, to bring forward a £13 million affordable housing scheme in Nelson, Lancashire.

Having completed the purchase of the land off Priory Chase from private owners, the site will be transformed into a housing development of 114 new homes, comprising of a mix of one and two bed apartments, two bed bungalows and two-, three-, and four- bedroomed houses. All the properties will be available for affordable rent which will be managed by Together Housing.

“We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Together Housing for the first time to deliver this residential scheme at Priory Chase. We were keen to work with a partner who had the same vision to transform the site into a thriving inclusive community, providing local people and local families with the opportunity to live in a new energy efficient new home at an affordable rent level. With 100% of the development being available for affordable rent, we’re excited to commence construction on site, and we look forward to delivering these much-needed new homes,” said Alex Wood, Regional Managing Director at MCI Developments.

The development marks the first time MCI Developments and Together Housing have partnered to deliver an affordable housing project.

“Together Housing are delighted to have partnered with MCI on this new development in Nelson, Lancashire. The residential housing scheme will provide excellent new homes and help to meet the demand for quality, affordable housing in the North West. We are very much looking forward to working with the team from MCI on this project,” added Russell Gallagher, Development Project Manager at Together Housing.

Construction is due to commence in February 2021 and is expected to take approximately 3 years to complete.