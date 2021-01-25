MCI Developments Submits Plans for Affordable Housing

MCI Developments, part of national homebuilder Keepmoat Homes, has submitted a planning application to Preston City Council for the delivery of a new affordable housing scheme on Blackpool Road, Preston. The proposal looks to transform the vacant site, which was once occupied by two car show homes, workshops and service areas into a new residential development of 73 dwellings.

The proposed scheme has a wide range of properties comprising of 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, 1 bedroom maisonette apartments along with 2- and 3-bedroom houses. All the homes will be energy efficient and future residents will benefit from a well landscaped development.

As a 100% Affordable Housing scheme, the homes are likely to be available for Shared Ownership and Affordable Rent which will be managed by a registered provider.

“Our vision for the site on Blackpool Road is to create a place where people want to live and enjoy. If our plans are approved, all the 73 homes will be affordable, ensuring the development is a major social benefit to the existing community and provides much-needed new homes on a site that’s been left vacant for many years. We anticipate the site will prove popular for young couples and families, due to being close to Preston city centre, with excellent transport links and great amenities nearby,” said Alex Wood, Regional Managing Director at MCI Developments.

MCI Developments is working alongside SATPLAN who are acting as planning consultants along with Trevor Bridge Associates, Crofts, IGE Consulting and E3P.