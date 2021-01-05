Sheffield suburb to welcome affordable housing

Work is set to start on a £11.5 million affordable housing development in Sheffield in the new year.

The 93 homes, which are being built off Ferrars Road in Tinsley, will be available for affordable rent via Together Housing Group and have been brought forward by Caddick Group.

The development, which will comprise 19 two-bedroom houses, 70 three-bedroom houses and four four-bedroom houses, is possible thanks to funding from Homes England. Together Housing was announced as one of the government housing agency’s strategic partners in January 2019, receiving £53 million to help deliver 1,152 additional affordable home starts by March 2022.

According to Zoopla, the average price for property in Sheffield stood at £211,334 in November 2020. This is a rise of 5.17% compared to 12 months ago.

Kevin Ruth, Deputy Chief Executive for Together Housing said: “Rising house prices are forcing many young individuals, couples and families out of the area they grew up in and away from their support networks.

“The provision of affordable houses for rent in the city will enable those priced out of the housing market, including key workers and low-income families, to put roots down in the city.”

Johnny Caddick of Caddick Group said: “We’ve been involved in this project from the outset, and working with Together Housing to realise such an important scheme, which is set to help so many individuals and families to find their new homes at affordable prices, has been a very positive experience.

“Working closely with Together Housing from the start, demonstrates the breadth of what we offer as a Group as well as the collaboration and understanding required to make these types of projects successful.”

The scheme, which will also include landscaped open space with ponds and public art, is set to be completed by early 2023, with the first homes being ready to welcome new residents in early 2022.