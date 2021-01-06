Housebuilder Signs £166M Multi-Site Deals

Keepmoat Homes has announced four new land deals across Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire that will see the Doncaster-based top ten UK home builder create 1,058 new homes with a combined gross development value of £166 million.

The sites include two in South Yorkshire, one in North Yorkshire and one in North Lincolnshire. The four schemes are:

A 93-plot development at Carlton Road, Barnsley with a total gross development value (GDV) of £18 million

A 360-plot development at Thurnscoe, Barnsley with a total GDV of £52 million

A 454-plot development at Warren Wood in Gainsborough, North Lincolnshire with a total GDV of £68 million

A 151-plot development at Field Lane, Scalby near Scarborough with a total GDV of £28 million

“Our team has been working hard for many months on a number of land acquisitions and we are delighted to complete on four significant sites in the region. As a business our ethos is to not just build homes, but transform communities and improve the lives of local people. The sites will offer 2, 3 and 4-bedroom homes, multiple house types and various purchasing options from open market sale, shared ownership as well as affordable housing,” said Daniel Crew, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat Homes.

“The housing market is picking up once again and we can see from our existing developments across Yorkshire in particular that demand for new build homes is increasing. To this end, as well as the deals announced, we have more in the pipeline and we are actively looking for further land acquisitions across the region,” added Daniel.

In September, Keepmoat Homes was ranked 9th in Sunday Times PwC Top Track 250 league table, which ranks Britain’s mid-market private companies with the biggest sales. It is a top 10 UK home builder and leading partnership focussed home builder providing high quality, affordable homes across the country, employing more than 1,000 people.