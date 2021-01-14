How to make your home more energy-efficient

In and amongst all the different concerns we have had lately, there are still some other big ones that need still need major consideration. One of these is of course the environment and how we treat it, which can be affected by how energy-efficient we are in our general day-to-day lives. More and more frequently, we are seeing electric-powered cars on the roads, there is a greater focus on recycling and we are being encouraged to take time to make effective changes to our lifestyles such as eating more of a plant-based diet.

Whilst some of these changes can seem to be more expensive, when it comes to reducing our negative impact on the environment at home, being more energy-efficient will actually save you money. So not only will you be able to sleep more easily at night with your clear conscience, you’ll have a few extra pennies in your pocket too! But how exactly can you make changes to your home that won’t cost the earth in all sense of the word. Take a look at our top tips:

Change your internal doors

Your internal doors will not only play a larger role than you realise in the overall look and feel of your home, but they can do a lot more than make your home look great. In fact, changing your doors can be a cost-effective way of upgrading the appearance of your home but also making it more energy-efficient too. If you’re wondering how modern style can still have all the right substance then the answer is easy. The doors are fabricated in a way that provides insulation so keeping them closed will keep the warmth in, something every house needs in the cold of winter. As the materials can be highly versatile, all styles of doors are able to perform this function, so whether it is contemporary doors, or more traditional styles such as 1930s doors you require, you don’t need to worry that you can’t get the same energy-efficiency from them.

Change your windows

Older windows and frames can draughty, single glazed and wooden frames that have degraded over the years can be the biggest culprits for this and let your precious heat escape. Replacing them with PVC frames and double glazing will be one of the most effective ways to keep your home much warmer in the long run. Yes, it will require a significant outlay, but not only will it save you money on your energy bills, it is likely to add a lot of value to your home making it worthwhile overall.

Have solar panels installed

Solar panels can be an amazing addition to your home, particularly if part of your roof sits right beneath where the sun shines! Solar panels will take the rays and turn them into energy to use within your home and can, in some cases, actually provide all the energy requirements you need. If there is an excess, this can even be passed back to your energy supplier leaving you in an even better financial position! You won’t necessarily have to fork out the full amount to have them added to your home either – there is funding available to help in some cases.

So why not make 2021 the year you think not only about the environment but about your pocket too and make your home a little more energy-efficient?