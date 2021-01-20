Urban Village Capital announce launches for two new Midland residential developments after £54.8m investment

Launch events have been announced by real estate specialist, Urban Village Capital, for two major Midland residential redevelopments.

Four Oaks House in Sutton Coldfield and the iconic Equipoint building in South Yardley – both former office blocks – are opening their doors to future residents of these impressive new schemes within easy reach of Birmingham and Sutton Coldfield town centres.

The two repurposed commercial buildings have both undergone stunning transformations to the tune of £54.8m creating a range of desirable apartments in both locations.

Equipoint, located just four miles east of Birmingham city centre, has seen an investment of £17.5m to redevelop the first phase of the scheme, which is now valued at £40.8m. The initial phase has created 250 homes.

A planned second phase will take the Equipoint development to 410 units, while it also boasts a number of onsite services for residents, such as security, concierge and cycle stores. The location will also benefit from good links to the HS2 connection to London.

An open day is scheduled for Saturday January 23rd from 10am – 2pm, for prospective residents to have the opportunity to see the stylishly designed mix of one and two bedroom apartments, which are for sale and also for rent. The apartments are expected to attract a lot of interest from the city’s key workforce, particularly as Equipoint offers a ‘help to buy’ scheme for potential buyers.

Property viewing is permitted under the current Lockdown rules but will be by appointment only. A maximum of two people from the same household are permitted to attend and must adhere to the government’s Covid-19 rules.

Urban Village Group’s second development – Four Oaks House – is in the leafy north Birmingham suburb of Sutton Coldfield. The development features 52 one bedroom and 17 two-bedroom luxury apartments, which are available on a rent-only basis and are expected to appeal to affluent professionals.

Each apartment features designer kitchens and appliances, bathrooms with ceramic tiles and fixtures and fittings, laminate oak wood flooring to kitchen and living spaces, luxury bathroom units and electric heating throughout.

The property also benefits from secure parking and CCTV. Each apartment also has access to high speed Hyperoptic broadband, ideal when working from home, and a stunning roof terrace.

The development is a short drive from the centre of Sutton Coldfield and its array of bars, restaurants, and shopping facilities. It is also within walking distance to the popular Mere Green area, while Four Oaks House is close to excellent transport links to Birmingham.

The Four Oaks open day is on 30th January and will follow the same rules as the Equipoint open day.

Urban Village Group chief executive Nick Sellman said: “We have completed two stunning and very individual transformations to extend the range of repurposed, residential opportunities in Birmingham.

“Equipoint is an iconic landmark that has undergone a stunning makeover and have already received a flurry of enquiries from interested parties. It provides stylish living at a very affordable price.

“Four Oaks House adds to our portfolio of luxury developments in Sutton Coldfield, which we know from past experience are very much in demand.”

Urban Village Group is pioneering the conversion of former commercial buildings and turning them into desirable living spaces, which is aiding the UK government’s push for 300,000 new homes every year.

To arrange a viewing call property agent Centrick on 0121 347 6116 or email

ep@centrick.co.uk for Equipoint and foh@centrick.co.uk for Four Oaks House.