CADDICK NAMED AS CONSTRUCTION PARTNER ON TRIUMPH BUSINESS PARK INDUSTRIAL SCHEME

Caddick Construction has been appointed by Network Space Developments to deliver the recently approved 138,000 sq. ft Spitfire Court industrial scheme, part of the Triumph Business Park in Speke. Work is now started on site.

Network Space Developments is bringing forward the £15m speculative scheme on behalf of Infrared Capital Partners Ltd. The development plot is currently vacant land to the south-west corner of the Park and the scheme will bring 12 Grade A industrial units to market, taking the total Park footprint to almost 1million sq. ft.

The proposed units range in size from 3,000 sq. ft up to 34,000 sq. ft. Six larger warehouse units include ancillary first floor offices, designated parking spaces, generous service yards and loading door access. One sub-divided terraced unit houses a further six smaller business units.

Spitfire Court will meet BREEAM Very Good standards and will be zero carbon ready, allowing for easy adoption of future renewable energy technologies.

The wider Triumph Business Park site is a major storage, distribution and commercial hub, with 24-hour access, security lodge and entrance barrier. It’s strategically located less than one mile from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, with Liverpool South Parkway transport interchange 1 mile to the north for destinations across Merseyside with links to Birmingham and London Euston.

Network Space Development Director, Joe Burnett added: “We are continuing to see good demand for this type of scheme at the moment and we are delighted to appoint Caddick and hit the ground running with a view to getting Spitfire Court ready for occupation by the end of next year. I am confident that this project will have a hugely positive impact, not only for the continued regeneration success story of the former Triumph factory site, but also for the wider borough.”

Caddick Construction Managing Director Ian Threadgold said: “We are delighted to be working with Network Space Developments once again and helping to bring this site back to full use. Despite slowdown concerns nationally, we are seeing a surge in industrial builds across the North West and the Liverpool City Region which can take advantage of the strong transport links and infrastructure, strengthened by a skilled regional workforce.”

Triumph Business Park was originally acquired by InfraRed in 2019, for £30m from an undisclosed vendor.

Architects for the scheme are AEW Architects. CBRE and B8 are appointed as agents with NSM providing asset management services across the Park.