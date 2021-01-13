HBD Barnfield marks milestones for Merseyside gateway scheme

HBD Barnfield has marked two major milestones for Beacon 62, an 11.5-acre strategic gateway development in Huyton, Merseyside, with the completion of an 18,000 sq ft Aldi supermarket and detailed planning consent secured for a Euro Garages service station.

HBD Barnfield is a joint venture partnership between property developer HBD and Barnfield Group.

Barnfield Construction, the construction arm of the wider Barnfield Group, has undertaken all building works on the site, which is adjacent to both the M62 and M57 motorways.

With construction works completed, the Aldi store opened to the public in September following a full internal fit out, creating 30 new jobs. This is the fifth contract with supermarket giant Aldi completed by Barnfield Group, with others in Clitheroe, St Helens, Burscough and Rhyl.

Bryn Richards, Regional Property Director for Aldi Stores Ltd, commented: “The HBD Barnfield team has worked safely to remain on track and get the project to the completion stage throughout a difficult time for the industry over the last few months. We’ve received really positive comments from the local community who have visited the brand-new store.”

Having now secured planning approval for phase two of the development, work will begin on a 2.5-acre plot to be occupied by a Petrol Filling Station (PFS), McDonalds and Starbucks for Blackburn-based Euro Garages.

Phase 3 of the scheme comprises a 6-acre plot which has outline planning permission for business and industrial uses (or warehouse and storage subject to planning permission) and full planning permission for a car dealership.

Plots are available for design and build opportunities or to buy/lease. When completed, it is expected that the Beacon 62 scheme will create up to 357 new jobs; a huge boost for the local area.

Barnfield has extensive experience of leading joint venture companies, having successfully formed and operated several with both private sector and local authority partners, and is looking to grow the development arm of the business over the coming months. The Nelson-headquartered family-run business, which has been operating for more than 40 years, is currently on site delivering a range of mixed-use schemes nationwide across retail, commercial, industrial, residential and healthcare sectors.

Tracy Clavell-Bate, Head of Development for Barnfield Group commented: “In a difficult climate, we’re pleased to have successfully delivered the first phase of what will be a popular, vibrant mixed-use scheme, and are looking forward to starting phase two. The final plot also offers another fantastic opportunity to be part of this thriving new business and retail destination.”

Dan Lawrenson, Development Surveyor at HBD, said: “Beacon 62 is an important gateway site, which will bring significant investment into the area and create a notable number of new jobs. We have 6-acres now remaining across plots 3 and 4 and look forward to making further occupier announcements in the near future.”

HBD is one of the UK’s leading property developers, working across the breadth of the country from seven regional offices. Its diverse portfolio includes big-brand retail, office space and logistics, through to residential innovation and award-winning heritage projects.Savills and Mason Owen have been appointed as joint agents for the scheme.