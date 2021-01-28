Steel frame milestone at G-Park Northampton

Glencar has marked the start of the construction of the steel frame on Unit 4 at G-Park Northampton – a new 132,000 sq ft speculative warehouse which represents the final plot at GLP’s Moulton Park development.

The Grade ‘A’ rated, highly specified building will be suitable for a range of occupiers including last mile logistics, 3PLs, retail/FMCG and manufacturers. The building was designed by UMC Architects and working with Lysander and Fairhurst, Glencar is due to complete the scheme in May this year.

Moulton Park is one of the most successful industrial estates in Northamptonshire and is already home to a wide range of regional and national businesses. Occupiers continue to be attracted by the areas’ exceptional transport links, access to national markets and suitably skilled workforce.