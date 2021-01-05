British Gas Continues Partnership with Energy Assets Utilities

British Gas has confirmed the renewal of its long-standing partnership with Energy Assets Utilities (EAU) for the construction of gas networks serving new build housing schemes and regeneration projects.

The two businesses have been working together for more than 20 years, with EAU laying on average around 80,000 metres of gas infrastructure mains and connecting approximately 4,500 new service connections and meters each year. EAU covers the largest single geographic area among the three utility construction service providers partnering with British Gas and has also completed more than 100 dual fuel (gas/ electricity) schemes for its customers.

Commented Kevin Keaney, Area Engineering Lead at British Gas: “This new contract supports the service excellence commitments made by British Gas to its customers while at the same time enabling the business to look to previously untapped markets, helping us to grow our energy portfolio through site works.

“EAU has a proven track record of delivering positive outcomes for our customers, so this new contract provides us with a continuation of the excellent working relationship established with the company, which is important in ensuring that British Gas remains one of the biggest site works providers in the UK.”

EAU has established a comprehensive communication and project delivery process for the utility construction and metering services being delivered on behalf of British Gas, with dedicated teams taking responsibility for all the required off-site planning. This includes organising highways notices, connections management, materials, labour, as-built records, meter installation data and managing projects through each stage to completion. Design services have also been provided for dual fuel projects.

Said Steven Lynch, EAU Group Commercial Director: “We are delighted to be continuing the positive working relationship that has evolved with British Gas over many years and look forward to supporting the company through this new contract, which will run through to 2025.”