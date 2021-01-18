Transformation unveiled as scaffolding comes down on £5.4m Gosforth Regent Centre apartments

A new look has been unveiled for a Newcastle former office block as scaffolding is removed by Kapex Construction.

Eldon House at Gosforth’s Regent Centre is undergoing a £5.37million transformation to redevelop the former vacant office building into 66 luxury apartments. Construction work is three months ahead of schedule and is due to complete in early 2021.

Kapex Construction, part of Newcastle-based Morton Group, was appointed by Regent Centre owners Omnia Property Group to deliver its 2nd phase of its residential scheme, with Broadfield Project Management acting as client representative.

Construction work started on the Eldon House development, which will create a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments over 8 floors, in March 2020. The extensive redevelopment project was originally due to complete in Spring 2021 but despite lockdown it is scheduled for completion in early 2021.

Work on the scheme involves the complete removal of the existing façade, new cladding of the existing structure, along with thermal upgrades, a complete new MEP installation and internal fit out.

It will be the second ‘office to residential’ conversion at the Regent Centre – the first being Northumbria House – and will be available to rent through Omnia Space. The area is known to be popular with students and employees based within the business park.

Gary Morton, CEO of The Morton Group, said: “It’s fantastic to see the scaffolding come down on Eldon House and I hope people are pleased with the transformation so far. Work will continue on the development and we’re pleased to be able to deliver this office to residential development three months ahead of schedule.

“Our track record in converting concrete frame office blocks into sleek, high quality living spaces is second to none, and we have drawn on our experience gained through the conversion of Eagle Star House into Regents Plaza apartments just 300 metres away.”

Dave Lovatt, Commercial Director at Kapex Construction, said: “It’s exciting to see the progress starting to take shape at Eldon House, which will breathe new life into the 1970s office building and provide much needed housing in a highly sought after residential location.

“In the past, Eldon House has been home to tenants such as Rolls Royce so it’s exciting to prepare the building for a fresh wave of tenants who will benefit from the close proximity to Gosforth High Street and bus and Metro transport links into Newcastle. It will be a thriving space tailored to modern, active lifestyles.”