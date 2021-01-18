£1m PIPELINE HELPS FIRE & SECURITY FIRM CELEBRATE 20th ANNIVERSARY

East Midlands based fire and security installation and maintenance company Tecserv UK has revealed it is optimistic of achieving its year-end targets having secured a forward order book of over £1m heading into 2021.

The company, which is privately owned, was founded in January 2001 and is also celebrating its 20th anniversary. It believes it has managed to stay on track due to a consultative approach towards helping office and school building facilities managers, retailers, hotel owners and restaurant operators to fully understand their legal and compliance obligations in regard to fire safety whilst adhering to covid-19 restrictions.

The new projects that company has won include Akeley Wood School in Buckinghamshire and several London based hotel and restaurants fire alarm system upgrades. The company has also been appointed to install fire and security systems into temporary buildings that have been erected in order to expand capacity at schools and health centres in order to ensure the requirement for social distancing measures can be accommodated. The £1m pipeline of new projects includes system installation and maintenance contracts for several retail outlets, more schools and a number of new build installations comprising fire, security, CCTV and access control systems.

Commenting, Grahame Tilley, Chief Operating Officer, who was one of the founding directors said, “As soon as Government announcements were made in March 2020 we got on the front foot and started to advise our customers on how to maintain their fire and security systems, particularly in buildings that might not be occupied for some time. As a result of these discussions, many customers decided to use the building closure as the ideal opportunity to carry out upgrades to existing systems. This was a reaction we did not anticipate, but we are extremely grateful for this additional work as it is one of the reasons we were able to keep our team of service engineers operating at full strength.”

Sales & Marketing Director Colin Milligan added, “Our company is built on care, dedication and a passion for delivering honest advice, great results and excellent customer service. The entire team has pulled together to help to ensure we reached this important milestone anniversary and can be optimistic about our future.”

Tecserv UK is based in Underwood, Nottingham and employs 50 people including a team of field bases service engineers who work 24/7 on a UK wide basis 365 days a year. As well as maintaining fire and security systems for schools and businesses of all sizes, some of the more prestigious and high profile buildings Tecserv projects include, St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Harvey Nichols stores, M&S Foodhalls, The Bvlgari and Ritz Hotels, Pinewood Studios and many National Trust Heritage sites.