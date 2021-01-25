KEYLAND APPOINTED AS SOLE LAND BROKER ON NEW FRAMEWORK

Initiative Set To Maximise Value and Kick Start Development Of Unused Land

Keyland Developments Ltd, the property trading arm of Kelda Group and sister-company to Yorkshire Water, has been appointed as the sole Land Broker on a new land brokerage and advisory framework designed to maximise the value and support development of surplus land across the country.

The Landsolve 2.0 Framework has been launched by EN:Procure, the specialist procurement arm of social housing consortium Efficiency North Holdings, to provide high-quality Land Brokerage and Advisory services to assist in generating capital and maximising the value of land for the benefit of the public and charitable sector and/or supporting the development of surplus land assets with the aim of delivering social infrastructure or other public policy objectives on a UK wide basis.

Keyland has secured the coveted Land Brokerage position on the framework and was appointed alongside Land Advisors; Arcadis Consulting (UK) Limited, Aspinall Verdi Limited, BNP Paribas Real Estate Advisory & Property Management UK Limited, Edward Architectural Services Limited and GenR8 Developments LLP.

Keyland proved to be a natural fit for the framework, clearly able to demonstrate the required socially responsible approach to land brokerage, having recently launched its own blueprint for sustainable development. Keyland is the first company in the UK to use a valuation tool to calculate direct, indirect and enabled value delivered from its developments. The tool is based on the ‘Six Capitals’ model and covers natural, social, human, intellectual, manufactured and financial value. Utilising this pioneering tool – created by leading sustainability consultants 3ADAPT, with support from Yorkshire Water and other world leading institutions – Keyland can measure its ‘Total Value’ as a company, addressing its ambitions to deliver exceptional places and enable sustainable living.

This aligns well with Landsolve’s aspirations to shape and deliver exceptional places that provide a measurable long-term impact in a range of ways beyond the maximisation of the financial metrics of a scheme. The framework has an initial duration of four years with the option to extend for a further four years.

Peter Garrett, Managing Director at Keyland Developments, said;

“We are delighted to be appointed on this unique framework and look forward to utilising our extensive land brokerage expertise to add value to developments across the country. The framework’s approach to development is well matched with our Six Capitals method and the many synergies we have identified will prove advantageous as we progress our shared goal of creating exceptional places.”

Lee Parkinson, Chief Executive, Efficiency North Holdings Limited, commented, “The Landsolve 2.0 framework is the first of a number of innovative procurement solutions in development that will expand the service offer and operating footprint of the company and we are excited by its potential. We very much look forward to working closely with the appointed Framework Members and implementing the framework across our Membership to deliver value adding developments.”