Midlands contractor appointed to major NHS SBS construction framework

G F Tomlinson has been successfully selected as an approved partner for the NHS Shared Business Services PS-Works: Public Sector Construction Works Framework, which launched on 17 December 2020.

The framework will provide a compliant procurement route to market for all NHS and wider public sector construction works requirements across the UK, and G F Tomlinson has been appointed to deliver projects up to the value of £5million across the East Midlands, West Midlands, Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire regions.

Bidding for the framework, which lines up trusted construction partners for the next seven years, started in February 2020, with 82 UK contractors vying for limited places of up to 10 for each regional lot.

41 contractors in total have been selected to work on projects up to the value of £5million across the UK including G F Tomlinson, and projects to be delivered will include healthcare, education, housing, social care, leisure, libraries, blue light, transport, recycling and waste, industrial and commercial facilities, as well as mixed use regeneration projects.

As part of the complex bidding process, G F Tomlinson was required to prove innovation and sustainability in its delivery, as well as consistency of engagement with stakeholders. Following its successful appointment to the framework, the contractor must embrace and commit to eight core framework objectives when delivering projects, which include: value for money, collaboration, approved organisation satisfaction, quality, sustainable procurement, social value, modern methods of construction and an integrated supply chain.

Additionally, contractors must provide the NHS and wider public sector authorities with pre-approved supply chains with suitable levels of training, experience and compliance for master planning, integrated design and construction works.

Providing social value to local communities is a key framework driver, which includes the use of local supply chains to focus on SME impacts and sustainable local outputs, whilst being actively managed to ensure efficiencies and innovation are being delivered.

G F Tomlinson has a strong focus on social value, and its policy and processes focus on four key investment areas including: 1. Employment, training and skills 2. Sustainable procurement 3. Environmental protection and enhancement and 4. Community support.

In the last three years, the contractor has generated £22.5million of social value, investing £1million in terms of corporate time, expertise and funding to local community projects and charities. 59% of local labour is sourced within a 20-mile radius of recent projects and 89% within 40 miles of sites. The contractor also diverts 97% of all waste from its projects away from landfill.

Chris Flint, director at G F Tomlinson, said: “We are very pleased to have been appointed to this major NHS Public Sector Construction Works Framework, which is streamlining the procurement route to market of all NHS and wider public sector construction work requirements across the country. We look forward to delivering significant healthcare and public sector projects for the next seven years.

“G F Tomlinson has already delivered in excess of £640million projects through public sector frameworks to date and as a hardworking and tenacious team, we fully embrace the opportunities this provides in extending our reach across the UK, leaving a positive legacy in the regions in which we operate.

“With our experienced management team, commitment to high-quality project delivery, collaborative working, together with the provision of social, economic, environmental and sustainable benefits for local communities, we are ideally positioned to deliver projects up to the value of £5million, as part of this NHS Framework.”