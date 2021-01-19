Interior Design Trends to Watch in 2021

Homeowners looking to spruce up their abodes this year can look to the latest and emerging trends from interior design experts to add style and value to properties. From cleverly mixing modern with vintage, to maximising natural light and getting creative with carefully curated knick knacks, interior designer for North Sands Developments, Jules Upton of Oval Interiors, has compiled a list of her top eight trends for homeowners to watch if they want to incorporate these ideas into their homes in 2021.

It’s no surprise that many of the trends that are predicted to be amongst the most popular this year, are those that have helped homeowners stay comforted and cosy throughout a difficult and uncertain 2020. Tradition, comfort and a touch of luxury feature heavily in the list – as a reflection of how homeowners’ lifestyles, behaviour and relationships within their homes have evolved as we all spend more time indoors.

Seven interior design trends to watch:

Cottagecore

Cottagecore is a trend that has emerged over recent months, and reflects a common need for comfort and cosiness with a touch of elegance and British quirkiness. Think quaint patterns, leafy, nature-inspired prints, gold accessories and cute ornaments to add a splash of personality to your home. Search #cottagecore on Instagram and Pinterest and you’ll be flooded with inspirational images!

Grandmillennial

The ‘grandmillennial’ trend is a twist on the previously popular ‘granny chic’ style – it’s been on the rise throughout 2020 as people searched for added elements of relaxation and comfort in their homes – and it’s going to continue to grow. Imagine pieces of furniture, patterns, cushions and accessories you might encounter in your grandparents’ house, then team them with a few carefully selected modern pieces and you’re on your way to pulling off one of the most unique trends of the year.

Natural textures

A simple and easy trend to incorporate into your home décor is the introduction of different types of natural textures in similar colour shades – it’s an interesting way to add personality and character to a room without using bright colours. Blankets, throws, cushions and rugs are a straight-forward way of incorporating different fabrics and textures, but also consider adding unique wall-hangings and accessories, such as macrame made from rope, string or twine, to add a beautiful and natural element to your home.

Houseplants with a twist

One of the biggest interior design trends we can expect to see in 2021 is the use of dried flowers to decorate the home. A change from the usual green and vibrant houseplants – which are still as fashionable as ever – using dried flowers last longer and don’t require any maintenance. Their aesthetic is also very appealing – often dried flowers, seed heads and leaves are as attractive and beautiful as their living versions.

Roof windows

Homes with lots of natural light are always desirable and in style – but a growing trend is enhancing the daylight in your house even more by installing roof windows and skylights. This is a great addition to a study, studio or open plan living space if the layout of your home allows. As we spend more time indoors and many people have switched to working from home, ensuring a light and airy space to boost your productivity will be hugely beneficial to your wellbeing at home.

Earthy colours

Earthy, dark, natural colours are proving popular when it comes to selecting a bold shade for an accent wall, tiles or furniture in the home. This year will see many go for a dark blue or dark green colour to make a statement – the trick is to keep it subtle and not overdo it, so choose one part of the room décor, such as one wall, a rug or the sofa cushions to introduce the colour, making sure that the rest of the accessories in the room complement it well.

Japandi

One of our favourite trends to enjoy in 2021 is Japandi – the intriguing combination of Japanese and Scandinavian design influences within one style. Think of it as Japanese minimalism – simple lines, neutral colours and big leafy houseplants. The simplistic, natural elements of both Scandinavian and Japanese décor make this trend an easy one to get right.