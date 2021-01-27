These Are the Priciest Interior Design Styles

The way you choose to decorate your house reflects your personality. However, certain tastes can mean more money out of the pocket and experts at MyJobQuote.co.uk sought to find out which interior design style is the priciest! To do so, MyJobQuote.co.uk analysed the ‘shopping’ tab on Google for keywords related to seven interior design trends: Minimalist, Scandinavian, Industrial, Rustic, Bohemian, Shabby Chic and Gothic. The study’s aim was to find out how much it would cost to furnish a one bedroom home in each interior design style.

Gothic – £58,174

If you are a fan of the Gothic style, expect to spend a small fortune on your surroundings, with figures revealing this interior design style to be the most expensive to recreate in your house. You can bank on spending up to £58,174 on Gothic furniture for your home according to the products sold on the first few pages of Google!

Why is it so expensive? Gothic furniture is more often vintage or made from solid wood materials which makes the products more expensive. The characteristic contour and ornaments take longer to produce and require skilful hands to do so, which also contributes towards the premium prices.

Rustic – £6,994

In second place we find Rustic furniture, which can cost you an average of £6,994. While the design of Rustic furniture is simple, just like Gothic we find the usage of expensive wooden materials to be a characteristic of this style. The opposite of minimalism, the furniture is usually heavy and oversized.

Shabby Chic – £5,807

If you are a fan of Shabby Chic designs, it can cost you around £5,807 to furnish a one-bedroom house. While the materials used are much lighter than Rustic furniture, the vintage aesthetic makes it one of the more expensive interior design trends.

Industrial – £5,362

Following in fourth place, we have the Industrial style which can cost you almost £5,400 for a sofa, bed, dinner table, desk/dressing table, chair, wardrobe, bookcase, armchair and side table. The Industrial interior design style is simple but the usage of metal alongside coarse materials gives it an edgy look loved by many.

Minimalist – £4,530

For those who prefer Minimalist interior design, less is more. And unless you are Kim Kardashian, a Minimalistic house can also mean you end up spending less money on furniture. In fact, you can expect to spend approximately £4,530 to furnish your house in this style.

Bohemian – £4,204

For those bubbly souls who like to be surrounded by patterns and colours, the Bohemian interior design style is best. And luckily for them, the Bohemian style is the second least expensive style to recreate in your home, costing approximately £4,204 to buy the average priced products.

Scandinavian – £3,861

Whether you are on a budget or are a fan of the airy and bright look, the Scandinavian design is the one for you, being the cheapest interior design style. In fact, it would cost approximately £3,861 to make your home look Scandinavian. Simple yet functional, this style makes use of materials such as hemp, leather and wood, making you feel connected to nature.