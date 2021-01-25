How to Find the Best Landscaping Supplies for Your Next Project

Landscaping was always prevalent during the 70s and 80s when people had fewer work hours and could afford to take the time out to decorate the space around their homes. In the early 2000s, most of this work was abandoned or given to professionals. Many people even started DIY landscaping projects with a level of enthusiasm, mostly propagated by the latest trends and innovative ideas available around them.

According to experts like Sand4U, landscaping supplies have seen an increasing demand in the market since last year. If you are one of those looking to start their landscaping project but aren’t sure how to get the right materials, we’ve got you covered. Let’s look at some standard landscaping supplies and how you can make the right purchase.

Soil

If your plants don’t have good soil to rest, they will wither and die no matter how much care you give them. This is why it is essential to have the best quality soil you can find. Look for soil variants that have an even texture instead of clumps and stones. You can also smell the earth to check for any un-decomposed organic material or toxins.

Rocks

Rocks have a varied use in landscaping. They are mostly used for adding a more natural aesthetic to your garden. You can also use them to define certain limits and boundaries to your garden. For a completely natural look, go for rocks that are covered in moss and lichen. Smooth stones are appropriate for garden walls and fountains.

Gravel

Gravel can be used for making a pavement in your garden that blends with the natural surroundings. Gravel used for this purpose must have different particle sizes to provide a stable base when compacted. If you are using gravel for aesthetic reasons, you can go for coloured pebbles and make sure that the pebbles you buy are roughly the same size.

Sand

There are different types of sand when it comes to landscaping. If you are using sand for a child’s pit, then make sure that it is clean and free of sharp stones or pebbles. Bricklayers sand contains clay that helps it bind together more efficiently. If you like using sand as a base for paving, then coarse washed sand is the way to go.

Mulches

There are two types of mulches. Inorganic mulches contain pebbles and gravel, while organic mulches are made from plant materials and animal manure. If you are staying in a warm region, then sugar cane mulch is also an excellent option. Make sure you go for decomposed mulches to avoid nitrogen drawdown. This is a common problem with improperly composted organic mulches.

Timber

One of the main components of creating a boundary to your garden is a fence, and to make a strong fence, you need high-quality timber. Pine tends to be more resistant to termites, but this is only if the pine is well treated. The experts like Sand4U repeatedly stress that untreated pine is not very durable. Hardwood is another option for durability, but you must check for the drying period and the original material.