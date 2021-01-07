Offsite key for SES Engineering Services to deliver £23m of works to South London Hospital

National engineering specialist, SES Engineering Services (SES), is set to save 8,000 labour hours by using offsite to deliver £23m of works at the Springfield Hospital redevelopment in Tooting, South London.

Working alongside main contractor Sir Robert McAlpine, SES will provide all mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) works for a state-of-the-art mental health centre set across two new buildings. This will include ventilation and heating systems, VRF cooling and domestic services, as well as specialist electrical systems including nurse call alarms, security, a large image data package and car charging points.

Targeted towards a BREEAM rating of ‘Excellent’, the builds will be delivered next to Springfield Hospital’s existing Grade II listed main site on Glenburnie Rd. The new three-storey non-forensic building will include the main hospital reception, various wards, outpatient departments and training facilities, while the neighbouring forensic building will include four secure wards and a facility management workshop.

SES will use its offsite manufacturing facility, Prism to deliver a significant part of the works for the BIM level 2 project, including 150 corridor and riser modules – saving a total of 8,000 labour hours on site.

The new hospital project is part of a wider regeneration of the former Springfield University Hospital site that will also include the development of more than 800 new homes, a 32 acre park and a new primary school, all of which is set to be delivered by 2024.

Other consultants on the project include architects CF Moller, Arup and EA-RS. SES has recently started on site, with construction expected to complete at the end of 2021.

Steve Joyce, SES’ managing director, said: “This project is central to a wider development scheme, so from the outset we evolved a modular strategy to give the programme surety.

“The building has to be delivered by the end of next year so we had to consider any staffing or material issues that could arise due to the potential challenges of Covid and Brexit, so introducing as much offsite as possible allowed us to really challenge and protect the programme.

“We’ve already worked with Sir Robert McAlpine on healthcare projects in the capital before – including a healthcare facility in Belgravia – and recognise them to be excellent delivery partners with a similar approach to SES in terms of their ethos and approach. It’s fantastic to be part of their team again delivering this exemplary scheme, and delivering similar complex healthcare builds – in London and beyond – forms a key focus of our business strategy moving forward.”

The appointment is the latest project to demonstrate SES’ expertise in delivering complex healthcare projects, with the team most recently completing an expansion at the Royal London Hospital for Barts Health NHS Trust. This award-winning project should have taken 12 months to complete, yet through impeccable collaboration with all the project partners, was delivered in only 5 weeks to support the hospital’s capacity in its fight against Covid-19.