One of the UK’s leading packaging companies have launched a range of wax lined boxes for food

Employee-owned packaging business, Kite Packaging, has expanded its range of packaging for the food industry by adding wax lined boxes to their leading b2b ecommerce website.

Wax lined boxes, also commonly referred to as ‘meat boxes’ are suitable for direct contact with food thanks to their PE (wax lining) and are strong, robust, fibre-based, solid board boxes ideal for packing moist and chilled solutions, even in humid environments. One of their added benefits is that food can be directly frozen or stored in the box without the need for additional bags, however, if additional bags are favourable, they can be used in conjunction with Kites range of blue tint gusseted bags.

Commonly used within the food industry to transport or store raw meat, poultry, cakes, vegetables and much more, they are available in two sizes, both of which are easy and simple to erect.

For more information on Kite Packaging and their range of goods and services, please visit, kitepackaging.co.uk.