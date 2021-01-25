Asbestos Surveys: Why Do You Need One?

If you are the current owner of a commercial or residential property built back sometime in the seventies or sixties, there is a chance that asbestos-containing materials are present in the structure. If this is the case, it would be paramount you take an asbestos survey. But why would you need one? And what exactly is asbestos? We will answer these questions and learn more about the material in today’s post.



Asbestos? What Is That?

If you do not know about asbestos, this is a swell place for you to start. It is a naturally occurring compound you can find in many surface areas. It is an ideal construction material used by companies more than forty years ago due to it being heat-resistant, durable, and a perfect electrical insulator. Some companies even use it to manufacture all sorts of products – from vases, vehicle parts to kitchen utensils and ware.

Asbestos is now illegal to use in most parts of the world. It is highly toxic and hazardous to health. And those who expose themselves to it are at risk of having lung conditions such as lung cancer, mesothelioma, asbestosis, and so much more. Exposure happens when an individual disturbs or damages a location where asbestos is present. The fibers it contains will latch off the surface, get into the air, and enter a person’s lungs.



Where Can You Locate The Material?

You can find it in both commercial and residential settings. The material is fire-resistant. And as such, it can be present in areas where temperature changes are frequent. You can find it in the following.

Piping systems

Roof shingles

Popcorn ceilings

Old furnaces and stoves

Asbestos fabrics

Fire door centers

Interiors of walls

Water tanks

Fuse boards

Door frames

Old windows

Gutters

Floorings

Lifting shafts

Insulation

Asbestos can also be present in electronics, communication lines, fences, and even the soil. You might want to get a quote on how to test for asbestos.



What Is An Asbestos Survey?

An asbestos survey is a form of examination or analysis to unearth if a commercial or residential structure contains asbestos or asbestos-containing materials or ACM. There are many types of asbestos surveys. The types of asbestos surveys include:

Asbestos management and abatement survey

This type of survey is for the occupation and usage of buildings, such as condominiums, apartments, and so forth. This survey functions to identify and locate asbestos that may require management and abatement in the future.

Asbestos Refurbishment and demolition analysis

Asbestos Refurbishment and demolition analysis are for construction purposes. It aims to discover ACM in construction sites where repairs, demolitions, and refurbishments take place.

Soil sampling

One trick for asbestos sampling is done through soil sampling. This survey is done before any form of construction happens.

Inspections and re-inspections

Experts perform this method after construction is complete, and the building has been in use for quite some time. They will perform a preliminary inspection in hot spots where asbestos can occur and will do so once again after a set period.



Why Is There A Need For One?

An asbestos survey is crucial. It can determine if a building contains asbestos or traces of it. A survey should come first before any renovations or repairs must be done. Workers can continue and work without any survey taking place. But they might disturb or damage areas and surfaces that contain the toxic material, thus releasing the fibers into the air, risking them with exposure. And if the compound is present, further action can come in. Additional processes such as clearing and abatement can make a structure safer for its occupants.

Complexes and buildings have various functions. It is necessary to know what happens in such structures to know what kind of survey is needed. And the survey is paramount for the many types of construction work out there. Such action will let you know about the following.

The type of asbestos present.

The quantity and condition of the compound.

Location of asbestos.

Any additional actions or processes

Is The Survey Expensive?

Many factors affect how much you will spend for an asbestos survey, but you should first know what kind your structure requires. You will receive all sorts of answers, but there is no such thing as an exact amount to pay. You can go ahead and contact a local asbestos contracting company, and they will mandate you to give out the following information:

The location of the structure

The property’s type

How old the building is

The estimated size of the building

Type of survey

Available plans

Other requirements

The endeavor will polish your research skills. As you will search for a company that is accredited, licensed, and insured. And you will get what you pay for, too. If a company charges cheaply for their services, you might want to reconsider and double-check their background. It is better to be safe than sorry later. Lack of preparation, appropriate materials, and equipment can lead to disaster. And it will take a toll on your financial capabilities.



The Last Note

Managing a property and making it safe for the occupants is not a walk in the park. You have to do a lot of things to guarantee everyone’s safety. An asbestos survey is one such way that you can do so. It will save you from additional expenses due to asbestos-related incidents in the future. Check around your area for companies that will fit your requirements and get the job done efficiently.