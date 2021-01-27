Smartroof Boosts Offsite Production Capability

Smartroof, UK manufacturer of offsite, panelised ‘room in roof’ systems, has completed a £1.2 million investment in its Derbyshire production facility to drive efficiencies, improve quality and meet the growing demand for its modular roof system.

The company is an award-winning manufacturer of ‘room in roof’ systems, providing a cost effective, safer and more efficient method of constructing roof structures. The investment at the company’s Swadlincote facility will see manufacturing capabilities increase by an impressive 150%. It means they will have the ability to produce up to 25 plots per day.

As part of the investment at the 48,000 ft2 production facility, attention has been paid to layout and flow of materials. Five state-of-the-art fabrication bays have been installed along with 18 new overhead cranes. To further increase the efficiency of production processes, new automated CNC saws enable safe, accurate and fast cross-cutting, while new roof and spandrel benches have been constructed to incorporate retractable airline hoses for improved safety. Whilst improving staff safety and reducing waste, the investment has dramatically increased the company’s production capability.

Speaking about the company’s investment in its UK manufacturing operation, Kevin Sherlock, Managing Director at Smartroof said: “Following the continuing growth of our business it became clear we needed to further invest in our production facility to match the expectation and growth in demand from our customers. With housebuilders turning to ‘room in roof’ systems, this investment has allowed us to improve our output and support the delivery of UK housing programmes with an innovative system that meets the requirements for quality, safety and performance.”

The Smartroof system is a complete roof solution, designed to offer housebuilders and developers a solution to maximising sellable space by creating rooms in roofs. Comprising a series of factory produced panels incorporating insulated roof panels, spandrel wall panels, dormers, roof windows, GRP chimneys, soffit and fascia, it is delivered to site and craned into place. Once in place, the roofs simply require roof tiling. The system has many benefits – less waste, better control of quality, safer to install – and meets the industry’s demand for solutions that allow us to build better quality homes, more efficiently.

The investment programme has reinforced Smartroof’s position as one of the UK’s leading offsite manufacturers of ‘room in roof’ solutions, enabling the company to meet the housing sectors growing demand whilst improving working conditions of its growing workforce.