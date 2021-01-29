Bouygues UK Welcomes New Regional Managing Director

John Boughton, former Deputy Managing Director at Willmott Dixon in Wales and the South West, has joined Bouygues UK as Regional Managing Director for Wales and the South West. Bristol-native John has worked in construction for more than 30 years and was Deputy Managing Director at Willmott Dixon for four years. He was instrumental in the company’s track record of growing into a £200 million business in the region.

“It is great to be joining Bouygues UK at this time. The team is currently working on two of the most exciting building projects in Wales and in the south West, in the form of the Cardiff Innovation Campus and Castle Park View in Bristol. I have seen these projects develop from afar, so it’s great now to be part of the team developing these iconic buildings. Bouygues UK has a great reputation in Wales and the West and I’m looking forward to cementing that status and pushing the business forward to be the contractor of choice for customers in the region,” said John on his appointment.

Before that John worked with various construction contractors such as Sir Robert McAlpine, Tarmac, Pearce Group (now ISG) and Unite, the student accommodation providers.

“John’s track record speaks for itself. His knowledge of the construction landscape in the area, but particularly the South West, is unrivalled. I look forward to working closely with John to grow the business in the region, to enhance the offering Bouygues UK provides to projects and further develop our already great team within Wales and the South West,” commented Rob Bradley, CEO of Bouygues UK.