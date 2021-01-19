New Area Manager Joins Roger Bullivant North West

Roger Bullivant, the specialist ground engineering company, which is part of the global Soletanche Bachy Group, has appointed Jon Harris as Area Manager in the North West region. Based at the company’s office in Chorley, Jon will be responsible for managing and developing the business unit in line with RB’s ambitious strategic plan for growth.

“I admire the company’s ethos and the fact that everything is driven around quality – from the aesthetics of the product and how its delivered, to the internal systems behind it. There’s also a consistency in standards and business culture which I am proud to be a part of. Although I have joined the company a very unusual time, I am really looking forward to the challenge ahead and working closely with the other regional teams,” commented Jon on his appointment as Area Manager.

Jon has worked in the piling industry sector within the North West region for over 25 years. RB North West regions covers a geographical area from Carlisle in the north of England to Llandudno in north Wales. It is an exciting time for the region as it embarks on a new year to achieve business objectives and growth plans.

“Jon has wide-ranging piling experience, industry expertise and knowledge of the market. He is the ideal candidate to lead our ambitious plans for strategic growth across the North West, where we design, deliver and install ground solutions across various sectors within the construction industry. We’re thrilled to welcome Jon to the team and wish him the best of luck in his new role,” added Managing Director at Roger Bullivant, Cliff Wren.