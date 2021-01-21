RENDALL & RITTNER APPOINTS NEW TEAM LEADER TO SUPPORT MIDLANDS EXPANSION

Leading residential managing agent, Rendall & Rittner has appointed Shreya Lakhani as Property Team Manager for the South Midlands. This is a new role for Rendall & Rittner’s Midlands division, created to support the ongoing expansion of the business in the region.

Shreya will head up the teams of property managers responsible for developments across locations including Milton Keynes, Northamptonshire and Watford. Based out of the Milton Keynes office though currently managing teams remotely, Shreya’s focus will be supporting her staff to ensure they consistently deliver excellent levels of customer service and meet the highest standards across all parts of their roles.

With almost six years’ experience in residential property management, Shreya joins Rendall & Rittner from chartered surveyor Fifield Glyn, where she led the residential management department.

Shreya comments: “Rendall & Rittner is a large and reputable company with an exciting portfolio of developments including high-end schemes with a wide range of facilities, and I am thrilled to join the team.”

Richard Daver, Managing Director of Rendall & Rittner comments: “We are very pleased to welcome Shreya to Rendall & Rittner as we continue to strengthen our team and expand the company in the Midlands and nationwide.”

