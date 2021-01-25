Housebuilder Launches First Graduate Scheme

Top ten national and leading Partnership homebuilder Keepmoat Homes has launched its first ever graduate scheme as it looks to find six new recruits ready to follow in the footsteps of its Chief Executive Officer Tim Beale who started in the industry as a graduate trainee.

The Doncaster-based company, which employs more than 1,100 people, has launched a ground-breaking graduate programme in its Land & Partnerships team as it aims to develop not just homes and communities, but talent and rewarding careers. The drive is being initiated by Tim Beale who, 17 years after completing a graduate trainee programme, joined Keepmoat Homes as Divisional Chairman, promoted to Chief Operating Officer and became its CEO in January 2019.

As well as securing a two-year graduate role rotating across technical, legal, technical, commercial, construction, sales and finance, successful candidates will be rewarded with a £25,000 annual salary, company car, 25 days’ annual leave, a pension, healthcare benefits and the chance to gain industry-relevant professional qualifications.

“There’s nobody better-placed in this organisation to comment on the benefits of a graduate training scheme – my own CV tells the story. After completing a degree in Urban Studies, and then adding a Diploma in Town Planning, both from The University of Sheffield, I joined the industry as a land graduate trainee. That graduate scheme truly set me on my path and I progressed quickly from land buyer to land manager, land director, managing director and on to the role I do today,” said Tim Beale, Chief Executive Officer at Keepmoat Homes.

“Our Land & Partnerships Graduate Programme will give six bright new grads that same chance I had, though today’s schemes offer far more diversity of learning. Our fast-moving, four-week rotations will give the successful candidates a broad understanding of the Keepmoat Homes business, developing their understanding of the operational model and allowing them to build a network of contacts. I’m delighted to be launching our first ever graduate scheme and welcoming tomorrow’s industry stars into the Keepmoat team,” Tim added.

As a leading partnership developer, with a real people focus and broad social purpose, Keepmoat is a fantastic place to build an incredibly rewarding career.