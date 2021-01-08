Housing association supports service manager to achieve academic success

A property maintenance company is celebrating the academic success of its only female service manager.

Stacey Bowling, who works at Platform Property Care – a subsidiary of one of the UK’s largest social landlords, Platform Housing Group – has recently passed an HNC in Construction with flying colours.

Stacey – who manages the organisation’s unoccupied properties in both Lincolnshire and Leicestershire, began her career in social housing 12 years ago at the age of 17.

She explained: “Working in social housing has been the best career decision I could have made. To begin with the jobs I worked in provided back office support within Repairs and Maintenance; I was keen to develop my skills however and ultimately move into a more technical role. As I had no specialist trade experience or qualifications I thought my options would be extremely limited; I couldn’t have been further from the truth!”

All employees at Platform Property Care receive a career development plan with the chance to gain formal qualifications. Stacey has been supported in her studies – including an NVQ Level 3 in Management, a BTEC Level 3 in Workforce Development and a Level 2 Certificate in Contracts Law – culminating in a BTEC Level 4 Higher National Certificate in Construction and the Built Environment, giving her an indepth knowledge of subjects including construction technology and surveying.

Stacey is now studying for an NVQ Level 4 in Construction Site Supervision.

Malcolm Kaszics, Assistant Director of Property Management and Growth at Platform Property Care said : “We are so proud of Stacey; her success is testimony to her hard work and dedication. Interestingly, women make up a mere 11 per cent of the construction workforce in the UK and just 1 per cent of workers on site; indeed, the proportion of those with specialist skills such as roofers, bricklayers and glaziers are so low they are practically unmeasurable. However, here at Platform Property Care we strongly feel that the role of women in construction is critical for equality, fairness, parity and impartially within the construction sector. Congratulations to Stacey and we look forward to her continuing career success.”

Stacey concluded : “I am proud to work for Platform Property Care and hope my contribution will help us to achieve our aims as a social housing provider. I have never felt that my gender or age has held me back and I am passionate about women developing careers in what are seen as traditional male roles. My aim is to continue to learn and improve every day and be part of something that really does change lives.”

Platform Property Care continues to grow and has ambitious plans to deliver the majority of its maintenance and compliance activities to all its customers and joint venture partners.

For further information please contact Stacey Bowling, Service Manager, Platform Property Care on 0121 788 7804 or email her at stacey.bowling@platformhg.com.