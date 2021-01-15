RENDALL & RITTNER MAINTAINS HIGHEST HEALTH AND SAFETY STANDARDS

Health and safety standards are of paramount importance in the residential property management sector, so leading managing agent Rendall & Rittner is pleased to have retained the British Safety Council’s highest accreditation. The company was awarded the British Safety Council’s Five Star award for the second year running, scoring 96% in its latest audit. It also retained its ISO 45001 accreditation, which was assessed at the same time.

The British Safety Council audit is the most comprehensive and detailed occupational health and safety standard available, testing a company’s health and safety performance against the latest legislation and best practice. The in-depth assessment inspects the company against 56 different criteria and only those marked above 92% receive the five-star rating. Alongside this, the ISO 45001 is an international standard, marked through meeting standard criteria. Together the two accreditations create a framework to increase safety and wellbeing at work, aimed at continual improvement of occupational health and safety performance.

In its audit report, the BSC praised Rendall & Rittner in continuing to implement the highest standards of health and safety management. It stated: “There is clear commitment from senior management who are supported by a competent and enthusiastic health and safety management team. There is an extensive and well documented occupational health and safety management system, with good processes for stakeholder engagement, compliance monitoring and process planning.”

Specific initiatives that were commended included Health & Safety Week, the Virtual Café and wellbeing calls to on-site staff during the COVID lockdown, all of which support employee engagement.

Catherine Riva, Director at Rendall & Rittner comments: “Our commitment to the highest standards of health and safety is at the core of our business and it is our priority to protect the safety and wellbeing of our employees, residents, lessees and clients. The outcome of this external, independent assessment by the British Safety Council demonstrates just how seriously we take all health and safety matters. It is also testament to the hard work of all of our staff that we have maintained our five-star standards in all areas of occupational health and safety while also managing the many challenging additional risks that COVID-19 has placed on us all.”

