TRIO OF DEALS FOR INNES ENGLAND AT NOTTINGHAM INDUSTRIAL PARK

A PRIME city-centre industrial estate is now fully let after a hat-trick of deals completed by commercial property agents Innes England.

Innes England, acting with joint agents Commercial Property Partners, completed three deals at Castle Park last month, with the final three out of the 13 units being snapped up to take the scheme to full occupancy.

The development, located at Queens Drive, is arguably one of the prime industrial schemes in Nottingham and is home to a number of local, regional and national operators.

Scott Osborne, director at Innes England, said: “We are really pleased to have completed three successful deals at Castle Park to take the scheme to 100% occupancy. Despite conditions and a challenging year, December was a really busy month for Innes England, and it is a huge accomplishment to have completed these three deals in just three weeks.”

HALO X-ray Technologies, which develops materials for identifications systems for aviation security and medical systems markets, has taken Unit 2 at Castle Park, after relocating from BioCity Nottingham.

Unit 6 is currently under offer to a Nottingham-based vintage fashion retailer and Unit 10 has been taken by mobility scooter and mobility aid provider CareCo, which is looking to add to its already 20 strong national stores.

Scott added: “It was great to close the year out on a positive note and get these deals over the line, and it is really positive to see that growing businesses are still taking space at this popular city-centre business park, despite the current climate.”

Sean Bremner, director at Commercial Property Partners, said: “We’ve had some great results on Castle Park in 2020 despite the economic backdrop. The location of Castle Park is very strong for access to the road network and exposure to labour that is shown from the results closed out at the end of the year.”

