BRADFORDS BUILDING SUPPLIES SETS OUT ITS 2021 SUSTAINABILITY AGENDA

Bradfords Building Supplies, the number one independent builders’ merchant in the South West, has kicked off the new year with the opening of a new branch in Glastonbury, which includes one of the first Sustainable Home Centre showrooms in the UK. The launch of the new branch is representative of the builders’ merchants’ commitment to sustainability for 2021 and beyond.

Bradfords’ in-branch Sustainable Home Centre has been created in collaboration with Renewable Equipment Solutions (RES), a local Somerset provider of sustainable energy efficient heating and ventilation solutions. From live heat pumps and underfloor heating, to solar panels and vehicle charging points, the centre will showcase sustainable solutions for domestic dwellings available on the market.

David Young, CEO of Bradfords Building Supplies, said, “The Glastonbury branch is centrally located across our sites on the M5 corridor. Not only is it an ideal building to effectively accommodate everything you’d expect from a builder’s merchants, it also provides us the opportunity to launch this new offering.

“This new Sustainable Home Centre is Bradfords putting a stake in the ground for the industry. We want to reach out to local builders, installers and architects in the community to encourage them to come and talk to us about sustainable construction solutions and the benefits they offer in creating a more sustainable future for everyone.”

The centre will also provide product training for installers across the region and host CPD courses for architects to keep up to date with the latest and greatest in ultra-efficient technologies.

Shane Oxberry, Manager Director of RES Distribution Limited, added, “Bradfords are very much our preferred partners; they are unique in the South West and very well established.

In what will be our first showroom, customers will be able to get a real feel for what’s possible in their homes with sustainable solutions that are designed to a high standard.

“Surprisingly, an inefficient gas boiler is a family household’s single biggest contributor of CO2 emissions – far more than running a petrol car, food consumption or going on holiday. We anticipate a growing surge of interest, as renewable strategy from Government continues to gather pace, with incentives such as the Green Homes Grant and Renewable Heat Incentive.”