HMG Paints gain Made in Britain Accreditation

HMG Paints, the UK’s Largest Independent Paint Manufacturer, have attained Made in Britain accreditation. Made in Britain brings together the British manufacturing community, the company will now carry the Made in Britain collective mark across its packaging and products along with its marketing materials and digital channels. The Manchester based paint manufacturer has a vast portfolio of products and covers markets including Industrial, Commercial Vehicle, Decorative, Defence and more.

The Made in Britain collective mark unites the British manufacturing sector and helps consumers, buyers and specifiers identify products that are made in Britain. As a proud family business and British Manufacturer, HMG one of the last few remaining British paint manufacturers, will be looking to work alongside other Made in Britain members.

“We’re proud to be a paint manufacturer in Britain, with more and more paint manufacturers offshoring production and decision making we feel HMG can provide a unique offering to UK Manufacturers” commented John Falder, Managing Director of HMG Paints. “We have an extensive history of working closely with our customers to develop long term sustainable partnerships. HMG offer a huge variety of products, all of which are manufactured in Britain, but we are also specialists in developing innovative bespoke paint and coatings solutions for customers.”

Innovation runs deep at HMG Paints; the company was the first in the UK to utilise Graphene within its coatings. With a broad spectrum of knowledge and expertise HMG boast a portfolio including wet paint, powder coatings and aerosols, covering virtually every type of surface imaginable. The company is also extremely agile, a key example of this was the ability of the company to transform a clean-room department into a Hand Sanitiser production line within 48 hours. The First Thing Sanitiser, which saw the company crowned UK Business Heroes by the Chamber of Commerce, was supplied to critical industries such as pharmaceutical packaging, health, transport, utilities and defence with the company also providing donations to Greater Manchester Police along with local care homes and other frontline workers.

Its product innovation also continues with colour, with HMG producing its own systems of colourants and colour matching software. HMG’s ColourBase software boasts a library of over 200,000 different colour formulations, including RAL, BS, Pantone, NCS, OEM, commercial fleet, agricultural machinery and house colours. This colour choice, combined with colour matching services gives manufacturers a virtually unlimited colour choice for the products they manufacture.

To see a full list of HMG Paints products and services visit www.hmgpaint.com via the website you can also find out more about the company’s history and partners. You can see a full profile of HMG Paints on the Made in Britain website by visiting: https://www.madeinbritain.org/members/hmg-paints

