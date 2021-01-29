BRANDSAFE SPECIFIED FOR DHL’S NEW EAST MIDLANDS DISTRIBUTION CENTRE

Package of impact protection measures maximise safety

New safety and impact protection equipment from specialist Brandsafe has been specified to support operations at a major strategic distribution centre in the East Midlands.

The move sees the UK based company installing a range of safety and protection equipment at DHL Supply Chain’s new 538,280 sq. ft. campus in Manton Wood, near Worksop in Nottinghamshire, including systems designed to provide safer routing and parking for more than 150 heavy goods vehicles using the site.

Working on the specification side with project architects UMC Architects and main contractors TSL, Brandsafe’s also providing consultancy and project design services alongside a comprehensive aftersales support package as the multi-storey development gears up to operational capacity in 2021.

Located close to the A1 and M1 national road networks, the centre reflects DHL’s commitment to reduce logistics-related emissions to net zero by 2050 and features several energy-saving innovations that exceed current regulations for a building of its type. These include daylight harvesting, intelligent LED lighting, solar thermal hot water, grey water harvesting for welfare facilities and landscaping irrigation.

Armco safety barriers, featuring integrated safety ends, corners and post caps together with mezzanine, platform and side of ramp handrails, are among hundreds of items being installed by Brandsafe’s service team across a 60-acre site, which features staff car parks and connecting roads.

Column protectors, flexi delineators, bollards, speed bumps and HGV parking bay wheel stops, secure cages, pedestrian access doors have also been specified as part of measures to provide the highest standards of site safety and impact protection for the workforce and site visitors.

The equipment is manufactured at the company’s Milton Keynes site and sees close cooperation between product supplier and contractor teams as part of an extensive scope of work to provide added safety planning services and expertise.

This is the latest success for Brandsafe, which has produced a strong business performance in the last three years on the back of significant contract wins and a focus on new product development and introductions.

Further reflecting the firm’s growing reputation as one of the UK’s leading suppliers of warehouse and distribution safety and impact protection products and integrated systems, Paul Roehricht, UK strategic account manager, said:

“The distribution campus at Manton Wood is a great example of how our products can be used together to provide a comprehensive impact safety solution for warehouse and logistics operations of all shapes and sizes.

“It also vindicates our continued investment in building our capability and expertise to be able to deliver time critical, complex and high-profile contracts.”